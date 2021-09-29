Encouraging Madison County to recognize National Disability Employment Awareness Month

The Madison County Service Coordination’s mission is to support and advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities by locating resources which deliver value and help to enrich the quality of their lives through personal choice. A service provided along with targeted case management for eligible individuals is support offered from Disabilities Employment Specialist- Jacqulyn Ward.

Ward has committed herself to work in the community sharing and developing resources for individuals, their families and employers. Part of Ward's duties will include education on informed choice and how it offers an option to work in the community. She will address barriers and concerns from both employers and families and will communicate with local business throughout the process to strengthen success outcomes.

“I have begun reaching out to employers, welcoming them to share with me information on positions for hire within their organization and descriptions of job roles, experience and expectations necessary to be a successful employee in their business," Ward said. "People with disabilities contribute varied, yet valued skills to the workforce.”

For more information on how your organization can support Employment First by becoming a volunteer partner (non-for profits), a job try-out, skill training site or Integrated Employer, contact the Madison County Service Coordination or visit its website: madisontcm.org to learn more about SB 40 Funding and other support services offered.

