Energized Binnington looking forward

Alas, it wasn’t much fun in the Edmonton bubble, where the Blues sleepwalked through round-robin play, and then were bounced by upstart Vancouver in six games in the first round of the playoffs. Binnington may not have been nervous. But he wasn’t very good, either, allowing a whopping 19 goals in 3 ½ games.

Immediately after the fact, he simply stated that he expected better out of himself.

He then went back home to the Toronto area and took a deep dive into offseason training.

“It was strong. It was good,” he said. “I had a good setup in Toronto. Some time with the family. Got back here about a month ago and the boys have been working.”

With that in mind, his answer to a question about having only 10 days of training camp to get ready for this season — and no preseason games — wasn’t necessarily surprising.

“I’ve been ready for about a month,” Binnington said. “I’m excited to get out there and get playing, and get back to winning hockey games and playing as a team. Just going to war with the group we have, our leadership. So I’m excited to get started.”