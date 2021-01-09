Energized Binnington looking forward

Jordan Binnington is finished talking about what went wrong in the Edmonton bubble.
“If we’re looking back, I’m probably looking at the Cup, the All-Star Game, 30 wins, how far our team has come over this year and half,” Binnington replied, when the subject came up after the team’s Wednesday scrimmage at Centene Community Ice Center.
“But I’m living in the present moment and just working towards being the best I can be. Best goaltender and person I can be every day. Growing and just coming together as a group. It’s a lot of fun.”
It has been a lot of fun for Binnington and Blues fans. Two years ago Thursday, Binnington started his first NHL contest stopping all 25 shots in a 3-0 victory in Philadelphia.
“I’m hoping to get more action and be part of the solution on the rise with the Blues,” Binnington said at the time.
As you know, it worked out pretty well for Binnington and the Blues, who still had a losing record after his memorable debut. Along the way, he didn’t get nervous, wondered “Who’s Montgomery?”, took a whack at Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, got in (now teammate) Kyle Clifford’s face.
And more. Much more, including as he mentioned 30 wins last season. That was the third-highest total in the league last season.
Alas, it wasn’t much fun in the Edmonton bubble, where the Blues sleepwalked through round-robin play, and then were bounced by upstart Vancouver in six games in the first round of the playoffs. Binnington may not have been nervous. But he wasn’t very good, either, allowing a whopping 19 goals in 3 ½ games.
Immediately after the fact, he simply stated that he expected better out of himself.
He then went back home to the Toronto area and took a deep dive into offseason training.
“It was strong. It was good,” he said. “I had a good setup in Toronto. Some time with the family. Got back here about a month ago and the boys have been working.”
With that in mind, his answer to a question about having only 10 days of training camp to get ready for this season — and no preseason games — wasn’t necessarily surprising.
“I’ve been ready for about a month,” Binnington said. “I’m excited to get out there and get playing, and get back to winning hockey games and playing as a team. Just going to war with the group we have, our leadership. So I’m excited to get started.”
Usually, when there’s a little bounce — a little edge — to Binnington’s remarks to the media, it means his head’s in a good place. Confidence is never a bad thing for a goaltender. In turn, that generally translates into good goaltending.
Highly competitive, Binnington has even more motivation this time around because it is a contract year. His two-year, $8.8 million “bridge” contract expires after this season, making him an unrestricted free agent.
So there’s a lot of energy, and excitement, flowing through his veins as he begins just his second season on the Blues’ opening-day roster.
He’ll need all of that and more because the Blues open the season next Wednesday in Binnington’s personal house of horrors — Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center). The home of Stan Kroenke’s Colorado Avalanche.
The last two times Binnington was there, he didn’t finish the game. He gave up a career-high seven goals and was pulled for only the second time in his NHL career in a 7-3 loss on Jan. 2, 2020. Sixteen days later, he was yanked late in the second period after allowing four goals on only 11 shots.
But let’s look forward, right? Binnington likes what he sees in this year’s team even with the departure of several veterans from the Stanley Cup run.
“We’re a great hockey club,” Binnington said. “We got some good pieces and it’s about coming together and just taking it one day at a time. We weren’t happy with what went on (in Edmonton) but we feel we learned from it and we’re taking a good approach here and we’re working hard. We’re putting in the time. We’re here to work and we’re excited.”
Binnington likes the offseason additions of Torey Krug, Mike Hoffman and, yes, even one-time nemesis Clifford.
“Competitors,” Binnington said. “Hoffman, obviously a great shot. I was on Krug’s team in the scrimmage and he’s good, has a good game. And Cliffy, he works. He’s a great team guy and he’s got some underrated skill actually.”
As for losing team captain and defensive anchor Alex Pietrangelo in free agency?
“It gives other guys an opportunity to step up,” he said. “We’ve got some depth and some guys who could use some more ice time. It’s how it goes. Guys step up.”
Binnington likes a heavy workload. He started 50 of the team’s 71 games last season, and even with a condensed schedule of 56 games over 116 days, he’s looking for more of the same this time around.
“It’s a short season, it’s a lot a coming at you,” he said. “But we’ll be prepared. I’ll play as many games as I can, and win as many games as I can. That’s the mindset.
“Let’s go.”