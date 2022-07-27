Enjoy nature at Washington State Park

Join the team at Washington State Park for a day filled with nature-related activities from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., July 30. The day’s activities include:

2 p.m. Petroglyph Tour – Take a tour of the petroglyphs and see the park’s history carved in stone. Learn about the Mississippian-era carvings, the culture and community who created them, along with possible interpretations. Enjoy a short walk on a covered walkway with interpretive panels highlighting the cultural features.

4 p.m. Nature Journaling at Big River Day-Use Area – Learn to appreciate the sights, sounds and smells of nature by creating a fun journal to remember your experience at the park. Nature journal kits, craft supplies and natural objects to observe and incorporate into your journal will be provided.

6 p.m. Nature Bingo at Campground Amphitheater – Come to the campground for a classic game of bingo, but with a Missouri nature-themed twist.

Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in De Soto. For more information, call 636-586-5768.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.