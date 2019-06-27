Farmington Events
July 4: Fireworks Over Farmington at Engler Park (free admission)
July 27: Dive In Movie at the Farmington Water Park ($5 for CC members and $7 for non-members)
Park Hills/Leadington Events
July 4: Music and fireworks at the Park Hills Sports Complex (free admission)
July 8: Coloring Night at the Park Hills Public Library (free admission)
July 12: Summer Concert Series at Columbia Park – Abbey Road Warriors (free admission)
July 26: Summer Concert Series at Columbia Park – MAC Kicks Band (free admission)
July 30-Aug. 3: St. Francois County Fair
Ste. Genevieve Events
July 4: Fourth of July Freedom Celebration at Pere Marquette Park (free admission)
Every Friday: Summer Music Series at the Orris Theatre ($20 admission)
July 11-14: Ste. Genevieve County Fair (no listed admission price)
July 20-21: Traditional Artisans Art Showcase and Sale at ASL Pewter (no listed admission price)
July 26: Fourth Friday Art Walk in downtown Ste. Genevieve (free admission)
Bonne Terre Events
July 4: Light Up the Sky at City Park (free admission)
July 18-20: Big River Chautauqua 25th Anniversary at Bonne Terre City Hall (free admission)
Bismarck Events
July 4: Freedom Festival, Parade, and Fireworks (free admission)
Doe Run Events:
July 4: Fireworks at Church of God (free admission)
Local Events
July 6: Free Wine Tasting at Crown Valley Winery
July 13: Crystal and the Boneshakers at Twin Oaks Winery
July 19: The Casey Reeves Band at Hub’s Pub in Bonne Terre
July 20: The Casey Reeves Band at Hub’s Pub in Potosi
July 20: Mike Keeley at Papa’s Vineyard
July 27: Blackberry Festival at Caledonia Winery
