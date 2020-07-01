All you need to know: Closings, celebrations and fireworks rules by city

Fourth of July celebrations will take place throughout St. Francois County during the upcoming weekend, resulting in public and private fireworks displays. Since Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year, many cities have also chosen to close on the Friday before.
Here's a listing of public displays, city ordinances, closings, and alterations to services, as they apply:
Bismarck
Bismarck requires residents to obtain a permission slip from city hall to shoot fireworks on their own property. There is no charge for the permit, it’s so residents know the regulations, dates and times they are allowed to use them. Fireworks, excluding bottle rockets and similar fireworks, can be shot off June 27 through July 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except for 4th of July, where the time is extended to 11 p.m. that evening.
Bismarck's 4th of July parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday with line up at the intersection of Spruce Street and Veterans Drive at 9 a.m. A flag raising ceremony will take place at the school following the parade. Fireworks will begin at dark at the school.
Bismarck city offices are closed Friday.
Bonne Terre
Fireworks can be set off in city limits from July 1-7, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., although they can go until 11 p.m. on July 4. A public fireworks display, "Light Up the Sky," is being organized by the Chamber of Commerce in Bonne Terre City Park from 5-10 p.m. The Johnathan Braddy Band will play, the fire department will have barbecue for sale, a beer stand will be available, and kids can have Kona shaved ice. Fireworks are anticipated to be set off after 8 p.m.
City offices and services are closed on Friday, so trash normally picked up on Friday will need to be put out a day earlier.
Desloge
Fireworks can be shot within city limits July 3-6 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. The fireworks can only be shot off private property and not on public streets, parks or other public property unless approved by a resolution by the board of aldermen.
City offices will be closed on Friday. Trash service will not be affected.
Farmington
City ordinance states the possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited in city limits. The only exception in the Farmington ordinance is the possession and use of small Division 1.4G fireworks - limited to poppers, snappers and smoke devices conforming to all other local, state and federal requirements.
The ordinance also states a fire prevention permit may be issued for a maximum period of 24 consecutive hours for the possession and use of fireworks for the purpose of organized public fireworks exhibitions and should meet all applicable requirements of this code and all applicable state and federal requirements. In addition to review and approval by the fire inspector, such fire prevention permits shall be signed by the mayor or the president pro tem of the council in absence of the mayor.
City offices are closed Friday and will reopen Monday. Fireworks will begin at 9:10 p.m. Saturday at Engler Park. The city expects plenty of room in the park and encourages social distancing.
Iron Mountain Lake
Iron Mountain Lake allows fireworks to be shot off July 3-5 from 10 a.m. to midnight each day.
Leadington
From July 3-10, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., fireworks may be sold and discharged. A person must be 18 years or older to purchase and set off fireworks within the city limits without adult supervision.
City offices will be closed on Friday.
Leadwood
Fireworks may be shot off between June 10 and July 11 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Offices are closed Friday.
Park Hills
Fireworks may be set off between June 20 and July 10, with varying curfews depending on the day of week. Monday through Thursday, fireworks may be set off from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays fireworks may be set off from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Sundays, fireworks may be set off from noon to 10 p.m. Fireworks can only be set off on private property, and only with the permission of the property owner. Fireworks cannot be set off within 600 feet of a church, hospital, mental health facility or school; or within 100 feet of any location where fireworks are stored or sold; or within 300 feet of permanent gasoline/ignitable liquid storage or a non-permanent structure where fireworks are stored or sold.
The city will hold its annual fireworks display after sunset on Independence Day. A music event will take place at the Park Hills Sports Complex, before the fireworks display, featuring entertainment from The Party Pro Disk Jockeys. The Sport Complex concessions stand will be open during the event and Grandma's Sugar Shack will be serving up sweet treats. Kona Ice will also be sold during the show leading leading up to the fireworks display.
City offices will be closed Friday and reopen Monday. Friday's trash pick-up will run Thursday.
