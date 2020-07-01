All you need to know: Closings, celebrations and fireworks rules by city

Fireworks may be set off between June 20 and July 10, with varying curfews depending on the day of week. Monday through Thursday, fireworks may be set off from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays fireworks may be set off from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Sundays, fireworks may be set off from noon to 10 p.m. Fireworks can only be set off on private property, and only with the permission of the property owner. Fireworks cannot be set off within 600 feet of a church, hospital, mental health facility or school; or within 100 feet of any location where fireworks are stored or sold; or within 300 feet of permanent gasoline/ignitable liquid storage or a non-permanent structure where fireworks are stored or sold.