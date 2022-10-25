Art walk set for Friday

The second to last Fourth Friday Art Walk for the 2022 year is set for this Friday, and guests will be able to enjoy walking through the historic section of downtown Ste. Genevieve from 6 to 9 p.m. Sponsored by the Gallery Association of Ste. Genevieve, many local businesses will have artisan crafts and pieces of art on display in galleries, shops, and restaurants.

In the North Main Street Art and Entertainment District, Music Art Love is going to be welcoming people to check out the new location at 137 North Main Street. At the new, larger location, visitors will be able to enjoy live music by Paul Hogenmiller and live painting by local artist Brenda Thompson, and will also see the sneak preview of plans for the new space.

Across the street from Music Art Love, EKleKTix Studio and Gallery celebrates Halloween, and will also have a special feature display paying homage to Native American Heritage. Local artist Jean Rissover will also be at EKleKTix on Friday night.

Besides galleries, other various locations around Ste. Genevieve will offer art experiences. The restaurant Oliver’s, located in the North Main Street district, will feature the art of Terri Cavins during dinner. Rust, Only Child Originals, Masquerade, and Rooted Coffee will have original art and more at their locations. Some of the featured art at Rooted Coffee include originals by one of the owners.

At the courthouse square, the Saint Genevieve Art Center and Art Museum will feature member art from the Plein Air Competition in September, as well as the current exhibit of paintings, fiber art, sculpture, pottery, gift items, cards, and prints of local attractions. Also in the square, there will be numerous works by Farmington artists on display.

At the Silver Sycamore Gallery of Fine Art multiple local and out-of-town artists will be on display, and visitors will get a new look at the gallery. Nearby, the ASL Pewter will be showing of the collection of pewter giftware, including serving pieces, salt cellars, flatware, candlesticks, oil lamps, plates and trays, drinkware, jewelry, and more.

Other places with various art related plans for the evening include Brix Winery on Merchant Street, who will be showcasing the winery’s art collection. At Quintessential Spice and Tea on Market Street, the work of Iris Vincent will be showcased.

Other downtown merchants may also be open during the event. Most of the Art Walk activities are free and open to everyone. The art walk occurs every year, during the months of March through November on the fourth Friday of every month.