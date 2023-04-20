History will come alive in Arcadia Valley this weekend. A Civil War Living History event will be held at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, located at 118 East Maple St. in Pilot Knob, on Saturday.

The free event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Visitors will see Civil War reenactors, dressed in period-correct regalia, practice military maneuvers and demonstrate what military and refugee life was like in the camps.

The occasion is being sponsored and organized by Missouri State Parks, a division of the Department of Natural Resources; and the Turner Brigade, a Union Civil War reenacting group made of infantry, artillery, cavalry, engineer, and civilian units.

In addition to bringing Civil War history alive for modern visitors, the event serves as an opportunity for the reenactors to muster for spring drills. During the war, spring was traditionally the time when units would reorganize after a long winter, readying themselves for the battle seasons of summer and fall.

The Spring Drill is used as a training event, according to Bryan Bethel, manager of the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site. Bethel said members of the Turner Brigade will refresh their safety protocols, provide period-correct presentation, and practice the operation of the firearms and artillery used in reenactments.

As part of the Turner Brigade's annual training in advance of the upcoming reenactment session, reenactors will be firing both infantry firearms and artillery, and the camp will be open for visitors to interact with participants and ask questions.

“They are very open to the public attending and will take time to explain to the civilians what they are doing and why,” said Bethel. “So it is a great opportunity for the public to peek behind the curtain and learn not only about the Civil War, but how the people at that time lived.”

Bethel said Spring Drill also spotlights the many ways in which reenactors honor those who lived the history by portraying them in a respectful, accurate, and safe way.

By the time Saturday arrives, members of the Turner Brigade will already have experienced a warm-up to the drill, providing educational programs to eighth graders from Arcadia Valley, to the entirety of the Belleview School, and to third-graders from Roosevelt Elementary in Farmington.

Bethel confirmed this reenactment should not be confused with the larger event that sometimes takes place at the state historic site, reenacting the Battle of Pilot Knob. The large Battle of Pilot Knob reenactment is held every three years, and is next scheduled for September 2024.

Anyone who has any questions about the event, can call Bethel at 573-546-3454.