On Thursday and Friday evenings, Chaumette Vineyards and Winery hosted their annual Balloon Glow event.

Over the two nights, an estimated 500-600 people attended the event. The crowds sat on the veranda of the main hall and sat in lawn chairs or spread blankets on the front-sloping lawn to watch two hot air balloons inflate and illuminate during the darkening evening. Children ran and played on the lawn while waiting for the balloons to grow in size.

The already spectacular scenery was heightened by the cool weather, clear skies and the rising full harvest moon.

Minister David Holmes, of Columbia, Missouri, is the pilot of the “Joseph’s Coat” balloon.

“At night when we glow, it makes it look like a stained-glass window,” he said. “The glows are called a ‘static display.’ We stay on the ground, we don’t go up."

This is Holmes’ fifth year at Chaumette. The other balloons have varied with the other pilot, Gary Whitby and his Pepperidge Farm Goldfish balloon having been here a time or two before.

Since the balloons stay anchored throughout the evening, people are encouraged to climb into the baskets and have their pictures taken. The children even get to occasionally set off the propane burners that heat up the interior of the balloon.

“Couple of years ago when we were here, they also were having weddings, cars were lined up out to the highway,” Holmes said. “One couple got engaged, and the wedding couple come out and took their pictures.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s a great hobby to share.”

Since the burners cannot run continuously, the pilots would time the burns to match at the same time, and other times would alternate in a back-and-forth manner.

For the event, Chaumette had reserved fine dining and a tent set up for grab-and-go foods like burgers and hot dogs. Customers could also sample and purchase Chaumette’s award-winning wines.

Chaumette is internationally known, having been recently recognized by Southern Living Magazine as the South’s best wedding venue in Missouri. Chaumette also has luxury villas with suites, and an actual Episcopal chapel that holds Sunday services. Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is at 24345 Route WW outside Ste. Genevieve. Contact Chaumette at 573-747-1000 or www.chaumette.com

