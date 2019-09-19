On Thursday and Friday evenings, Chaumette Vineyards and Winery hosted their annual Balloon Glow event.
Over the two nights, an estimated 500-600 people attended the event. The crowds sat on the veranda of the main hall and sat in lawn chairs or spread blankets on the front-sloping lawn to watch two hot air balloons inflate and illuminate during the darkening evening. Children ran and played on the lawn while waiting for the balloons to grow in size.
The already spectacular scenery was heightened by the cool weather, clear skies and the rising full harvest moon.
Minister David Holmes, of Columbia, Missouri, is the pilot of the “Joseph’s Coat” balloon.
“At night when we glow, it makes it look like a stained-glass window,” he said. “The glows are called a ‘static display.’ We stay on the ground, we don’t go up."
This is Holmes’ fifth year at Chaumette. The other balloons have varied with the other pilot, Gary Whitby and his Pepperidge Farm Goldfish balloon having been here a time or two before.
You have free articles remaining.
Since the balloons stay anchored throughout the evening, people are encouraged to climb into the baskets and have their pictures taken. The children even get to occasionally set off the propane burners that heat up the interior of the balloon.
“Couple of years ago when we were here, they also were having weddings, cars were lined up out to the highway,” Holmes said. “One couple got engaged, and the wedding couple come out and took their pictures.
“It’s a lot of fun, it’s a great hobby to share.”
Since the burners cannot run continuously, the pilots would time the burns to match at the same time, and other times would alternate in a back-and-forth manner.
For the event, Chaumette had reserved fine dining and a tent set up for grab-and-go foods like burgers and hot dogs. Customers could also sample and purchase Chaumette’s award-winning wines.
Chaumette is internationally known, having been recently recognized by Southern Living Magazine as the South’s best wedding venue in Missouri. Chaumette also has luxury villas with suites, and an actual Episcopal chapel that holds Sunday services. Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is at 24345 Route WW outside Ste. Genevieve. Contact Chaumette at 573-747-1000 or www.chaumette.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.