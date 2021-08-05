A behind-the-scenes look at Baby Boomer concerts

After he has received the vocalists’ preferences, White looks at everyone’s top picks and begins to plan the show.

“This goes around and around until we have a great show with lots of variety,” he said. “Variety is something we really try to achieve each year.”

He also tries to give the vocalist his or her top pick for their song but must work around duplicate picks.

When he plans the Big Medley, he checks out the vocalists’ song picks yet again to ensure everyone gets to sing their top choices if possible.

White said the Big Medley features everyone, vocalists and musicians. He also includes some instrumental features to supplement.

“I get to pick the concert from the picks that have been narrowed down for me,” he said. “Almost every year there will be one or two songs on the list that I am just dying for somebody to pick, but if they don’t pick them, then they just get cut from the show.”

He especially enjoys the Big Medley because “there is so much energy from everyone as the songs and different styles fly by at a very fast rate. Everyone has to be on the toes!”