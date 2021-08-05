A behind-the-scenes look at Baby Boomer concerts

Long before the performers take the stage each August for the Baby Boomer Reunion concerts, there are plenty of important behind-the-scenes tasks to complete.
There’s one face who isn’t seen on stage at all, but she’s involved in most aspects of the show since the beginning.
Martha Boren has worked as office manager for the Farmington Civic Center for 26 years.
In the early days, she handled mostly ticket sales, performer tickets and amenities, and more. After Bill Towler retired as director of the civic center, she became the primary contact for all entertainment at the civic center and Centene Center.
Boren’s long to-do list includes tickets, advertising, stipend checks and W-9 forms, T-shirt orders, event programs, and much more.
“Dr. Kevin White and I have it pretty well down to an art at this point,” said Boren. “We know when tickets go on sale, so I just start about three weeks ahead of time, ordering tickets, getting everything ready.”
She said over the years, email has made this detailed process much easier.
Boren also plans and orders the cast’s meal.
“Every year, they have pizza and salad for rehearsal [on Thursday],” she said. “When we added the matinee, we began including a light meal between shows, usually a sandwich of some kind, chips, salad and cookies. Oh, and plenty of water is provided throughout rehearsals, meals and shows.”
Boren said she enjoys every aspect of preparing for the concerts.
“From hearing the excitement when we announce the theme, to the excitement when people finally get their tickets the first day they go on sale,” she said. “A lot of people attending have been to every show since the beginning, have stood in line, sometimes for hours to get seats, and know exactly which tickets they want, which makes it easy for us.”
Boren attends every Baby Boomer concert. After each show, she makes it a point to be near the door not only to thank people for their attendance and support but to see how happy they are that they attended that performance. In addition, she sees people as they enter before the show and how anxious they are to see what White has created for the current show.
“It’s a very fun, rewarding, tiring weekend,” said Boren. “We are so very fortunate in this area that we have the pool of talent that exists here and that we get the support we do from not only the Farmington community but surrounding communities.”
She said, “Of course, none of this would be possible without Dr. White and all of the talented musicians.”
Jason Loughary, of Desloge, agrees with Boren. He is a longtime host of the Baby Boomer concerts. He started around 2012 when then-host Rick Giles was out sick. Loughary filled in for him and then shared host duties with Giles for two years.
After last year’s concert dates changed due to COVID-19, Loughary was unable to emcee the event so Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour filled in for him.
This year, Loughary is excitedly returning to his host duties and is already anticipating the enjoyable aspects both on stage and backstage.
He said, “Backstage is a lot of fun because there’s a lot of laughter and checking costumes for wardrobe malfunctions.”
Loughary is ready to show up at Thursday’s one-time rehearsal for this year’s concerts set for Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for all three shows and can be purchased at the Farmington Civic Center or call 573-756-0900.
Although Loughary says he doesn’t really prepare ahead of time for the event, he uses notes from White as his guide as host of the concerts.
“Kevin has some great jokes,” said Loughary, “and if they bomb, I just tell people Kevin wrote it. If they like it, I still give Kevin the credit. He lets me add or subtract as I go.”
Loughary said the show is “about the amazing performers, so I try to get on and off the stage as quick as possible.”
He said he is always amazed at how many “awesome musicians and singers we are blessed with in the area.”
Loughary said Bob Monks, who is a well-known local resident and business owner, played for Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine. He has performed in every Baby Boomer concert since the first one. Another performer, Johnny Washboard, has toured with Toby Keith. Brian Kinder does children’s music and live concerts across the nation. He is a Grammy-nominated artist originally from Fredericktown.
“All of the concerts have been fantastic,” said Loughary, “and I really enjoy watching the families who are involved in the show. I remember watching Dan Schunks watch his son Nathan perform a special percussion solo and how proud he was. The Berrys, the Bauches, the LaChances. It’s so neat to see them all share the stage together.”
White is the mastermind behind the Baby Boomer Reunion Concert. He created the event in 2003 after the completion of building the Farmington Centene Center. White collaborated with Towler, director of the facility at that time, to create a concert made up of talented local musicians for the performing arts center’s first event.
For the 2021 Baby Boomer Reunion concerts, White has invested well beyond 1,500 hours of his personal time to plan the shows.
“Because we were doing so great back in 2019, and COVID killed the show last year (audience numbers), I wanted to make sure the show was extremely good this year,” he said, “so that if anybody didn’t come back they would regret it from hearing great public feedback from those in attendance.”
He explained there is “nothing different except to make sure each piece of music was as close to note-for-note with the original that I could make. This takes a long time on certain songs for different reasons.”
This year’s concerts include 26 feature songs, with 22 featured vocalists, one featured instrumentalist, one featured duet, one featured trio, and the band feature. There are 29 one-minute versions of more songs that fit the theme but were not picked as the feature for the Big Medley encore at the end of the show.
White said the Baby Boomer song list starts at about 2,000 or more songs which fit the traditional theme (the songs must have entered the charts between the Baby Boomer years of 1955 to 1984) and the new yearly theme. For this year’s theme “The Battle of the Sexes!” the songs must have a word in the title that denotes a male or female gender without being a personal name.
After several months of listening to everything – which usually takes about four months – White narrows the song list down to about 200 which he thinks will fit perfectly with the year’s theme. He includes “lots and lots of variety of musical styles, encompassing all of the years in our 30-year window.” He said the songs are not always chartbusters, but they must have something really interesting, beautiful and/or be fantastic musically.
The featured vocalists then get the song list and receive about one month to check out all of the songs and select their top five which they want to sing as a featured song in the show. The vocalists rate these songs from one to five.
After he has received the vocalists’ preferences, White looks at everyone’s top picks and begins to plan the show.
“This goes around and around until we have a great show with lots of variety,” he said. “Variety is something we really try to achieve each year.”
He also tries to give the vocalist his or her top pick for their song but must work around duplicate picks.
When he plans the Big Medley, he checks out the vocalists’ song picks yet again to ensure everyone gets to sing their top choices if possible.
White said the Big Medley features everyone, vocalists and musicians. He also includes some instrumental features to supplement.
“I get to pick the concert from the picks that have been narrowed down for me,” he said. “Almost every year there will be one or two songs on the list that I am just dying for somebody to pick, but if they don’t pick them, then they just get cut from the show.”
He especially enjoys the Big Medley because “there is so much energy from everyone as the songs and different styles fly by at a very fast rate. Everyone has to be on the toes!”
White said he feels great about being able to take any song and cut here and there to piece it together to capture the gist of the entire tune in a minute. He said he’s improved at this process because of the amount he has now completed.
“Nobody really gets tired of it as it happens so fast,” he said. “Before the Big Medley started happening, we felt so bad about all of the other great tunes that we couldn’t do on the show, but now the medley gives us a chance to do about 30 more and it really is a much better encore thematically.”
White said “Treat Her Right” by Roy Head is one song included in this year’s concerts. He had never even heard of Head, but White had fun learning about the artist on YouTube in a live performance from the 1960s.
“The dance he does with it … amazing!” said White. “It can’t help but put a smile on your face.”
He was hooked at that point. His curiosity led him to discover a young Tom Jones “on his own variety show in the '60s doing the song and look out … one of the most fun and funniest things I have ever seen on the internet.”
These discoveries introduced White to his “first view” of videos made by different people who video themselves while watching the same video.
“They all watched the Tom Jones version and their reactions are outrageous,” he said.
After all that, White said he had to include this in the show.
The vocalist who chose this particular song is Clay Copeland, lifelong local resident and superintendent for the St. Francois County Road and Bridge department.
“He is the most perfect fit for the song with his energy and personality,” said White. “He’s over the top and I can’t wait to hear him perform it this weekend. This will be the song that closes out Act One.”
He said another totally different style included in the concert is “Magic Man” by Heart.
“I am sure everybody has heard this on classic rock radio stations, but who can perform it?” said White. “Not cover it, but make it sound like the original, not many unless it is a group of studio musicians who are being paid to do so.”
He said Allison (Baron) Underwood has the voice and “is amazing and she will kill it.”
White said they have everything to make it sound like the original including “all of the great guitar work and the difficult synthesizer work in the middle interlude.”
He said this is yet another reason why the Baby Boomer concerts are so great, because folks in the audience get an actual history lesson of American popular music on each and every song, regardless of the style or decade of the music.
White said a few musicians have performed in the Baby Boomer concerts since the first event: Kurt Bauche, Alan Berry, Doug Berry, Steve Berry, Marilyn Berry, Brad Glore, Mike Goldsmith, Phil Hoffman, Sarah Hogan, Chris Howard, John Lodholtz, Colleen Mitchell, Bob Monks, Kevin Pearce, Dan Schunks, Austin Sikes, Shane Verges and Kevin White.
A few performers at this year’s concerts will not be present because of illness or other obligations.
Here is the most current list of performers as well as others who play a vital role in this year’s Baby Boomer concerts: Scottye Adkins, vocals and string keys; Kurt Bauche, trombone, bass trombone; Kyle Bauche, drums and percussion; Eric Bennett, guitars, mandolin and vocals; Stormy Bennett, guitars and vocals; Kris Berg, bass; Alan Berry, vocals; Doug Berry, vocals, drums and percussion; Steve Berry, vocals; Martha Boren, Centene Center director; Lisa Brown, vocals; Victoria Chandler, bass; Clay Copeland, vocals; Sarah Duckett, vocals; Kathryn Gerhard, baritone sax, piccolo and flute; Greg Gill, guitars; Dennis Gillam, vocals; Brad Glore, trumpet and flugelhorn; Michael Goldsmith, tenor sax and flute; Jeanie Griffin, piano and keyboards; Phil Hoffman, guitars and bass; Brian Kinder, vocals; Emma LaChance, Media Screen Operator; Hayden LaChance, trumpet and flugelhorn; Lindy LaChance, drums percussion and bass; John Lodholz, drums, vocals and percussion; Jason Loughary, emcee and host; Jessica McLain, vocals; Colleen Mitchell, vocals; Bob Monks, lead trumpet; P.D. Murdick, sound and drums; Camille Nations, vocals; Jim Osman, piano and keyboards; Kevin Pearce, trumpet; Beth Pope, vocals and string keys; Wayne Pope, vocals, bass and guitar; Dan Schunks, trombone; Austin Sikes, alto sax and flute; Cory Thomure, vocals and acoustic guitar; Beth Tripp, vocals; Allison Underwood, vocals; Shane Verges, trombone; Emma White, visual media; Rheannon White, flute, alto sax and vocals; Kathy Wigger, vocals; and Kevin White, director, keyboards and trumpet.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal