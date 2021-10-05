A concert with 'All Things Bright and Beautiful'

Lush melodies and layered vocals with lyrics that depict the beauty of the world to us.
This explanation is how Sherry Francis described this Friday’s MAC Fall Concert titled “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” sponsored by Mineral Area College, Mineral Area Council on the Arts, and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.
The event begins Friday at 7 p.m. in the MAC Fine Arts Theater. Admission is $4 per person.
Francis, of Farmington, is vocal music director at MAC and an instructor at MAFAA. She is also a professor at MAC and Missouri Baptist University.
This Friday’s fall concert combines the MAC Singers and Community Singers in a special night of music which features more than 50 singers from the Mineral Area and surrounding communities.
The MAC Singers are collegiate-level choir members who meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the college. This class is taken by MAC students and alumni for college credit. It can be taken multiple years for college credit.
According to Francis, singers can be part of this group by enrolling online for MAC courses. This is a non-auditioned ensemble and is open to anyone who loves to sing and have some prior singing experience in high school or within the community.
“The singers in this class are exceptionally talented and have a wonderful time in sharing music together,” said Francis.
The Community Singers is another collegiate-level choir at MAC. This group is sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy. This group of singers consists of members of the community of various ages.
“This is a very special group of talented singers who have an incredible sound,” said Francis. “
The Community Singers are a non-auditioned group which is open to anyone in the community who loves to sing and has some experience in choral music. This particular class meets once a week on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. and is also offered for college credit. Those individuals who would like to earn college credit simply need to enroll through MAC’s website or in person on campus. Singers are not required to sign up for college credit. They may also enroll through the MAFAA online for a $20 donation for each eight-week session.
Francis said this fall concert will feature MAC Singers presenting songs of “wonder and awe on such topics as the stars, moon, sun, and things of beauty and in nature, people and creation.”
Her inspiration in creating this concert was taken by a new choral composition written by well-known choral composer Eric Whitacre titled “Sing Gently.”
According to Francis, Whitacre wrote this song during the lockdown of the pandemic where remarkably more than 17,000 people across more than 150 countries united in voice to virtually perform the debut of this piece.
“The message of the song is simple: it is about the importance of the unity of people,” said Francois. “Lyrics sing, ‘May we stand together as one; always. May our voice be strong and ‘Sing Gently.’ That song is truly breathtaking!”
The fall concert will feature a wide variety of songs and genres focused on the “bright and beautiful things of the world.”
It is a mix of genres, from contemporary and spirituals to jazz favorites of Gershwin.
Special musicians from the MAFAA will accompany the Community Singers in two of the featured jazz pieces.
The 7 p.m. concert will open with the MAC Singers with four “powerful songs that paint the beauty of the world as seen in the stars, moon, sun, and in people.” Community singers will follow with four songs to reiterate the theme by performing John Rutter’s classic “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” There will also be some soloists who will perform during the concert.
Both choirs will combine with two final musical pieces to reflect “beauty in all humanity and our nation.”
“It is sure to be a night to remember,” said Francis.
Francis will be directing and narrating certain parts of the performance.
Jonathan Miller, who Francis described as “an outstanding bass voice, perfect for the master of ceremony role,” will also narrate.
Isaac Hallock will accompany the singers on piano.
For this concert, CDC guidelines will be followed for the safety of singers and attendees. Audience members are encouraged to wear a face mask. Singers will not wear masks while performing but will distance themselves from the audience and other performers.
This is the first concert in the 2021-22 choir concert series for the three organizations.
The next concert will be Handel’s Messiah in December featuring the MAC Singers and Community Singers. Both groups will perform John Rutter’s “Magnificat!” in the spring.
Community Singers has open enrollment. Anyone is welcome to join the group. MAC Singers will open for enrollment soon as part of MAC’s spring semester enrollment. The college’s website has more information on registering for classes.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal