A concert with 'All Things Bright and Beautiful'

The Community Singers is another collegiate-level choir at MAC. This group is sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy. This group of singers consists of members of the community of various ages.

“This is a very special group of talented singers who have an incredible sound,” said Francis. “

The Community Singers are a non-auditioned group which is open to anyone in the community who loves to sing and has some experience in choral music. This particular class meets once a week on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. and is also offered for college credit. Those individuals who would like to earn college credit simply need to enroll through MAC’s website or in person on campus. Singers are not required to sign up for college credit. They may also enroll through the MAFAA online for a $20 donation for each eight-week session.

Francis said this fall concert will feature MAC Singers presenting songs of “wonder and awe on such topics as the stars, moon, sun, and things of beauty and in nature, people and creation.”

Her inspiration in creating this concert was taken by a new choral composition written by well-known choral composer Eric Whitacre titled “Sing Gently.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}