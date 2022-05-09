A great weekend for Azalea

As the April showers make way for the May flowers everyone in Madison County gears up for Azalea Festival weekend and this year was no exception.

Starting Thursday night, the community filled the high school gym to see who would be crowned prince and princess of the pageant. This year the title of 2022 GFWC Prince and Princess went to Cade Allgier, son of Tasha and Ryan Allgier, and Elluna Elizabeth Underwood, daughter of Allison and Michael Underwood.

Then on Friday the carnival opened at 4 p.m. and despite the wet grounds, kids came with tickets in hand, ready to ride their favorite rides.

Those who weren't on the festival grounds Friday night were at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School where the 2020 Azalea Queen Brezlyn Boswell crowned her successor, Katie Rohan.

Rohan is one of a very select few who have won the title of princess and queen. Fun fact, Rohan won both competitions in pink dresses. She joked that it must be her lucky color.

"It is definitely very cool to go from princess years ago, moving away, moving back and then becoming queen for this amazing community," Rohan said. "I have enjoyed being in the pageant and just being around the festival and all the fairgrounds this weekend."

Rohan said it is such an honor to represent the community of Madison County and see all the smiling faces throughout the weekend. Rohan could be seen interacting with many children throughout the day, taking photos and even letting at least one little girl wear her crown.

"My favorite thing about the festival has been the people," Rohan said. "I love talking to people, meeting people, seeing people come from different counties and just visiting with people that I’ve known here from Fredericktown."

Rohan said the festival, especially the pageant, was very well organized.

"It was a lot of fun to compete in the pageant with the girls that I have grown up with and just experience it all with my closest friends," Rohan said.

Rohan's duties as queen started first thing in the morning as she flipped pancakes at the Rotary Pancake Breakfast and kicked things off at the Azalea Fun Run/Walk. She could also be seen, crown and all, walking through the festival most of Saturday.

The annual Azalea Festival Car Show was a huge hit with more than 100 entries filling the downtown streets. Clyde Schaefer and his 1977 Chevy Scottsdale 4x4 took home Best of Show.

Down at the park. the craft booths, rides, food vendors, and bands all drew a full crowd.

Azalea Board President J.C. Shetley said some of the food vendors were so busy they ran out of food and had to run out for more.

"We did have to make a few adjustments this year," Shetley said. "We put the kiddie rides where the kids could get on from the sidewalk and then off to the sidewalk so they wouldn't be as muddy."

Shetley said the carnival was short a few rides this year do to a lack of workers, an issue that has affected many industries throughout the country.

Despite a few changes and a very rainy start to the week, Shetley said he thinks it all went well.

"We were just a little bit under what we brought in last year but not a whole lot," Shetley said. "We had a good crowd."

Shetley said the festival brought in enough money to keep the festival going and planning for next year will be starting soon.

"We work hard and we will start again in about 3 months for next year," Shetley said. "I keep hearing, well this happens every year; no it don't just happen every year, it takes a lot of work."

The Azalea Board is made up of volunteers who donate their time every year to make the festival a success. Shetley has been on the board for "more years than anyone can remember," but he kept saying he could not quit until after the 60th. Time will tell, but many involved have a hard time seeing what a festival would look like without him.

Shetley said he would like to thank the whole Azalea Board for all the work they put in to make the event a success. He said he has good committee chairmen who take care of what they need to and he never has to worry about them.

"I want to thank the people of Madison County and Fredericktown that help support this thing," Shetley said. "I've had other fairs ask me how we keep going when we don't charge to get in, but we manage. Thank you for supporting the Azalea Festival year after year."

