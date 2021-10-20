A guide to Halloween fun in the Parkland

With Halloween on a Sunday this year, it would seem many are filling October with as many spooky, fun events as possible. Here's an incomplete list of what's happening in the Parkland area.
October 21:
Little River Farm People has transformed its corn maze into a Haunted Corn Maze, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 21-23. The cost is $10 per person and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult and stay with the adult at all times. Little River Farm people is located at 1287 Madison 505 for more information call 573-561-3163.
October 22:
Jefferson College Trunk or Treat will happen 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Blue parking lot on the Hillsboro campus, with free games and activities for kids up to age 12, prizes, hayrides, a petting zoo, free bag of kettle corn and bottled water and candy. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Food trucks will be there, too.
October 23:
The Friends of Washington State Park will hold Halloween Hootenanny at the park near De Soto at 1 p.m. All activities will take place in the campground and are open to the public. Kids crafts are 1-2:30 p.m., chili supper fundraiser is 3:30-5:30 p.m. About 6-7:30 p.m. is the trick-or-treat/trunk-or-treat and 8 p.m. is judging for campsite decorating. For more information about the event, call Washington State Park at 636-586-5768.
Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park will have its Halloween Happenings at 3:30 p.m., costumes and flashlights are encouraged. Games, hayrides, interpretive tables, costume judging and an evening program around a campfire at 7:30 p.m. about Missouri’s most disgusting and vile creatures will be offered in front of the Black River Center. More information is available at 573-546-2450.
The Fredericktown Fire Department and JROTC are hosting the annual haunted house and haunted hayride from 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 23, 28-31 at the Fredericktown Fire and Police Training Site located at 151 S. Chamber Dr. The cost is $10 per ticket.
October 27:
Leadington VFW at 600 E. Woodlawn will have a party beginning at 3:30 p.m. with ticket sales, paper sales at 4:30 p.m., free chili and gift for all bingo players and a costume contest with prizes for first, second and third place. The venue is smoke and alcohol free.
Park Hills Public Library, at 4 p.m. in Columbia Park, will "scare" up a story, crafts, and a make-your-own snack at the pavilion above the amphitheater. Registration is required and limited to the first 25 who sign up by calling the library, 573-431-4842
October 28:
The Desloge Public Library is hosting a trunk or treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Desloge City Park. They are inviting community members to join them for crafts, treats, and a spooktacular evening of fun. They will be set up at pavilion #5 and participating businesses will be set up in the parking lot with the flag pole.
Cedarhurst Senior Living, 200 Maple Valley Dr. in Farmington, is offering a drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. Call 573-608-1307 for more information.
Mineral Area College is inviting the public to its Boo Drive-Throo, a drive-thru trunk or treat experience, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in student parking lot A. Stay in your car, enjoy the costumes and decorated trunks, and get a free treat bag at the end (while supplies last). The event is sponsored by the MAC Classified Staff.
Hayrides by the Farmington Parks Department will be given in Engler Park from 6-8 p.m., meeting at the Knight Pavilion. Register at the civic center or online at www.farmington-mo.gov. There will also be chili, hot dogs, s'mores, drinks and campfires.
The Fredericktown Fire Department and JROTC are hosting its annual haunted house and haunted hay ride, Nightmare on Chamber, from 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 23, 28-31 at the Fredericktown Fire and Police Training Site located at 151 S. Chamber Dr. The cost is $10 per ticket.
October 29:
Downtown Farmington Trick or Treating will be 4-5 p.m. Games will be set up behind the Jefferson Street plaza from 4:30-7 p.m. New Era Bank costume contest in Long Hall is at 5:30.
LIFE Center, 725 E. Karsch Blvd. in Farmington, will offer a Trunk or Treat that starts at 5 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. showing of the movie "Hocus Pocus." Movie, hot dogs and popcorn are free, just bring a blanket or lawn chair for the kids. Disabled parking at LIFE Center, abled parking next door at the old China Buffet building.
St. Francois County Health Center WIC will host a drive through Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church on Harding Street in Desloge for children under 5 from 1-3 p.m.
October 30:
St. Francois State Park invites the public to the campground at 5 p.m. Costume contest at the campground playground is 5-6 p.m., trick-or-treating is 6:30-8 p.m., and the best-decorated campsite will be awarded at 8 p.m. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-358-2173.
Freakytown, a free family event with trick-or-treating, games, costume contest and more will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., around court square and main streets of downtown Fredericktown. If inclement weather occurs the event will be cancelled, watch the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updates.
Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Department will host a Haunted Trail 5-9 p.m in the Dairy Fields near the old depot. In addition to the Haunted Trail, there will be free hot dogs and drinks, a trunk-n-treat, pumpkin carving, costume contest, a movie on the field and a chance to win prizes. For parents with children who have sensory issues – such as epilepsy or autism—a “sensory friendly” hour is scheduled from 5-6 p.m.
Midwest Real Estate, 202 Karsch Boulevard in Farmington, will host the free Midwest Fear Fest and Haunted Trail beginning at 6 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, chips, hot chocolate and treat bags.
The Park Hills Senior Center's fundraiser Zombie Cruise will be held 4-9 p.m. on Main Street with cruising, food trucks, vendors and fireworks.
Elvins Baptist Church will host the All Saints' Museum Oct. 30-31 for all ages. It is free. There will be an indoor maze starting at modern Halloween and moving back in time where our traditional celebration began, highlighting important events and people in Christian history. There will be give-aways, food, and candy.
Irondale Hallowen Fun, sponsored by the parks board, will be held 5-9 p.m. on Main Street, with hayrides, music, trunk or treat and chili dogs.
October 31:
Halloween in the park, a free public event, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., on Park Drive near Teen Town in Fredericktown. There will be games, music, costume contest, candy, pumpkin painting and more.
Little Caesar's in Fredericktown is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 3 to 6 p.m., at its parking lot. The event is free to the public and free to set up. There will be candy, games, a costume contest, and a vote for your favorite trunk decoration. For more information call Dreama at 573-561-6750.
Park Hills Downtown Association will host their annual Trunk n Treat from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Park Hills municipal parking lot on West Main.
Solid Rock Family Church in Farmington will host a Drive Up for a Treat 5-7 p.m. (while supplies last).
First Baptist Church of Farmington's "Trunk or Treat" will be held 4-6 p.m. It will include: 50 trunks with candy, popcorn, cotton candy, a juggler show, inflatables, and a meet in greet photo booth area with Elsa, Anna, Spiderman, Captain America, and favorite Star Wars characters, plus a giveaway people can enter to win.
A Trunk or Treat will be held 6-8 p.m. at Leadwood City Park.
The Daily Journal's community calendar is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Anyone who has a meeting, open house or non-commercial event that's open to the public can submit it, free of charge, to https://dailyjournalonline.com/events/