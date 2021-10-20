A guide to Halloween fun in the Parkland

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park will have its Halloween Happenings at 3:30 p.m., costumes and flashlights are encouraged. Games, hayrides, interpretive tables, costume judging and an evening program around a campfire at 7:30 p.m. about Missouri’s most disgusting and vile creatures will be offered in front of the Black River Center. More information is available at 573-546-2450.

The Fredericktown Fire Department and JROTC are hosting the annual haunted house and haunted hayride from 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 23, 28-31 at the Fredericktown Fire and Police Training Site located at 151 S. Chamber Dr. The cost is $10 per ticket.

October 27:

Leadington VFW at 600 E. Woodlawn will have a party beginning at 3:30 p.m. with ticket sales, paper sales at 4:30 p.m., free chili and gift for all bingo players and a costume contest with prizes for first, second and third place. The venue is smoke and alcohol free.

Park Hills Public Library, at 4 p.m. in Columbia Park, will "scare" up a story, crafts, and a make-your-own snack at the pavilion above the amphitheater. Registration is required and limited to the first 25 who sign up by calling the library, 573-431-4842

October 28: