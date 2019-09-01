{{featured_button_text}}

The Desloge Labor Day Picnic is in full swing with plenty of activities.

A downpour Friday night temporarily dampened the activities, however the relatively cool and often cloudy weather has made the event enjoyable so far.

Charlotte Boyer and her husband were at the picnic Saturday evening for the food and music.

“All of the food is good and the entertainment is very good,” she said. “I’m waiting to hear Crystal and the Boneshakers here at 7 p.m. We’ve been here about an hour and there’s more people here than usual, I think. It’s a nice cool night.”

Jillian Whaley and her parents were out enjoying the evening, too. Whaley sported a fresh facepaint in the design of a fox.

“The fox is my favorite animal,” she said. “Orange and white and brown are my favorite colors.”

Whaley was looking forward to getting on the snake ride. When asked what she was going to eat this evening, she pointed to her parents.

“I’m not hungry but these two are,” she said.

There was plenty to pick from.

Three Crosses Cowboy Church started Sunday out with church services at 10 a.m. at the gazebo. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Parkland Cycle Servants are putting on a motorcycle show, and the beer garden and margarita hours are open again. The washers tournament begins at 1 p.m. At 12:30 p.m., music begins with the Ficken-Harneds Band, followed by Route 67 and Johnathan Braddy Band. At 8:30 p.m., the movie “The Greatest Showman” will be held. 

On Monday the picnic grounds open at 7 a.m. in time for the parade lineup behind the middle school. The parade will start at 9 a.m. The parade makes its way down Walnut Street, makes a left on Wilson, another left on Chestnut Street, turns right on Lincoln Street downtown, and makes a left on West Oak Street before making another left on North Parkside Drive, ending up at Parkside Elementary.

The beer garden and margarita hours begin at 10 a.m., as well as the Missouri Child Identification Program, hosted by Leadwood Masonic Lodge. A flag-raising ceremony at the gazebo begins at 11 a.m., as does the antique tractor show by Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club. A turtle race starts at noon and at 12:30 p.m., gazebo entertainment will be Borderline. At 1 p.m., the public will have a chance to find money in a haystack.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments