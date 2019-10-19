The new mural in Farmington on the east side of Krekeler Jewelers has recently been finished.
Local artist Brandon Warren created the mural with the ideas generated by the Krekelers to reflect the Farmington area.
“The idea was Jeff and Sheila [Krekeler’s],” he said. “They come with some concepts, Jeff had seen some postcard murals in the past.
“They are city landmarks and community things at large that are not specific just to Farmington, but the fact that Farmington is an ideal location as a hub. One of the letters is the wineries..."
There are several wineries near Farmington.
According to Warren, the mural has a general local reference to area parks, fishing and outdoors hiking.
“There’s a reference to Long Hall, the Old Plank Road, the Courthouse, the local Farmington-based schools is on there,” he said. “There’s a reference to Country Days, Barney Pelty (a major league baseball pitcher born in Farmington) that’s kind of a nod to the old mural that used to be up on the old First Wok restaurant.
“The idea is that we would like to see this kind of kick start a kind of a revival of bringing art back to the community, maybe there’s some more opportunities to do artwork around town, if we could find some willing business owners and willing artists.”
You have free articles remaining.
Warren noted that he uses symbols of other things in the painting, including his own part in creating it.
“The flowers are from the flowering dogwood, there’s a little subtle nod to the artist there, there’s three flowers and my wife and son actually helped me on this mural,” he said. “I’ve done several murals in Farmington, this is the first one we worked on as a family, we spent our evenings there. The three flowers, at least from the artist’s standpoint, represents myself, my wife and my son.”
Warren also used a previous mural for inspiration on parts of this new creation in honor of previous artists and figures.
“There’s little subtle Easter eggs, the whole thing at large referencing the city, even the pistils on the dogwoods,” he said. “If you remember the old mural, the layout was the historic family members there in the Farmington area. You had Sarah Barton Murphy, Barney Pelty and all of those were circled in gold, they were arranged in sort of a pistil pattern.
"The flowers on the dogwood, it’s very subtle, the pistils are gold circles that were kind of arranged very similar to how that older mural was. A nod to artists that come before me and to the community, style being a big influence.”
History and his own youth play a big factor in how Warren looks at the idea of doing the postcard type of mural in this area.
“It’s a nod back to our heritage, taking family car trips in the back of the station wagon and driving across country and sending postcards,” he said. “They want that nostalgia, people come here all the time to see and do stuff, it gives them a great place to take a picture together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.