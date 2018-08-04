A 'Night Out' to show support

Grace Presbyterian Fellowship Church in Farmington is hosting an event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday in downtown Farmington in support of National Night Out.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign which promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The local event will take place at the Farmington Police/Fire Campus, located at 310 Ste. Genevieve Ave.
“We are excited to invite the community to join together with our law enforcement and fire professionals for an evening of fun and fellowship,” said Pastor Allan Harmening, organizer of the event. “Our purpose is to bring everyone together in support and awareness and to also raise funds for the Shop With A Cop program here in St. Francois County”.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of National Night Out in which millions of neighbors take part across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August.
The local event in Farmington will include concessions available for purchase, games, opportunities to check out emergency vehicles, visits with emergency personnel and much more.
Co-sponsoring the Farmington event is the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“The event is free to everyone to attend but we will be collecting donations for Shop With A Cop which is a vital program in our community,” Laura Raymer, co-director of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “In 2017, they celebrated their 25th anniversary with hundreds of children participating, making it the largest in the country.
“We encourage everyone to come out and join us to support our emergency services personnel and at the end of the day, ask everyone in our community to leave their porch light on in support of the tremendous work these brave men and women do in our community."
Grace Presbyterian Fellowship Church is a Christian ministry new to the Farmington area. While in the growing stages of ministry, the church is reaching out to those in the community who wish to grow in friendship, fellowship and worship. For more information about the National Night Out event or Grace Presbyterian Fellowship, contact Pastor Allan Harmening at gracepresfellowship@gmail.com or call 715-743-3682.
