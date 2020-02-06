On Saturday evening, the Ste. Genevieve VFW Hall traveled back in time to the 1700s with reenactors throughout the region dressed in period regalia celebrating the French roots of the founding of Ste. Genevieve.
The homemade costumes created an eclectic mix of dress and styles.
At 7 p.m. attendees began to celebrate the Queen’s Ball. The King’s Ball is held every year on the first Saturday in February, with the focus during the leap year on the crowning of the queen instead of the king.
The last Queen’s Ball was in 2016 when Marylee Visnovske was crowned queen and Bill Naeger crowned king. Known in the area as the owner of Earth Mother Health Foods in Farmington, Visnovske will relinquish her crown to a new queen to serve for the next four years.
“I have been involved with the King’s Ball since it started back up,” she said.
Visnovske alternates between dressing as French colonial and as Native American.
“They wanted the Indians represented, and I do have native blood,” she said.
Madame Mickey Koetting is a member of the Milice De Sainte Genevieve or Ste. Genevieve Militia that act as guards for the King or Queen’s Court.
“At the moment, I am the longest running member of the Milice.”
Koetting, along with Ellie Douglass, form the committee for the King’s Ball. Koetting has been on the committee for the King’s Ball since 1978, and in charge since 1992. She explained the responsibilities of the reigning king and queen.
“They lead the procession at the French Festival in June, open up Jour de Fete in August, and they ride in the Christmas parade in December,” she said. “They have appearances to make throughout the year and come back the next year and pass on the crown to the new king and queen.”
The queen is selected by finding the Baby Jesus in a piece of cake. There are two cakes, one for the ladies and one for the young girls. The Baby Jesus is a very small figurine baked into one of two cakes, along with one bean in each cake. The lady who gets the bean is an attendant and a girl gets to be a junior attendant. Koetting noted that the idea of the leap year queen is strictly a Ste. Genevieve tradition.
“The ladies get the Baby Jesus, it is hidden in the cake by the men,” she said. “They pass out the cake also. Back in 1992, as we were getting ready for the ball, there were a lot of ladies that had no partners.
"They said this was crazy, we do all this work, and we have no shot at being king and queen. We showed the men how to make this easily, this tradition, and turn it in with great efficiency. The lady that got it swallowed it!”
Koetting urges everyone to come next year to the event, which is open to everyone. Period costumes are encouraged, but not mandatory.
“It’s always a good time, and I always say, if you are coming for the first time, you don’t know what you’re getting into, it’s just pure fun,” she said. “If you’re into costuming and want to come, you may choose 18th century, 19th century, Victorian, Civil War attire, it doesn’t really matter, it’s the idea of having fun. Come and look around and say ‘That’s what I want to be next year!’.”
