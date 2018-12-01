Try 1 month for 99¢
Farmington Christmas Parade
Buy Now

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive in Farmington to attend the 2017 Farmington Christmas Parade and officially open Winter Wonderland at Long Memorial Hall. This year's parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

 File photo

In just a few days, the Christmas season kicks off in Farmington with the Krekeler Jeweler’s Christmas Parade and the opening of Winter Wonderland.

Laura Raymer is the director of events and program marketing for the chamber. She said the start of the holidays in Farmington means family fun for all.

“Tuesday, Dec. 4, the fun is downtown from 5 to 7 p.m.,” she said. “Starting at 5 p.m. we will have hot chocolate, cookies and hot cider stations throughout downtown” as well as kettle corn located around the St. Francois County Courthouse Square around Columbia Street.

“Prancer” is also making a special appearance before a big night of flying later in the month.

“He will be flying in to spend some time with folks and take pictures,” Raymer said.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., a Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place on the Columbia Street side of the courthouse.

Then, at 6 p.m., the Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade, with the theme of “A Seussical Christmas,” hosted by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, begins.

“This is, of course, when Santa makes his arrival into Farmington,” Raymer said, noting there are more than 50 entries for this year’s event.

The parade begins at Columbia and A Streets and continues down Columbia to Henry Street where it rounds back on Liberty.

Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus join the Black Knight Marching Band to officially open Winter Wonderland at Long Memorial Hall located at 110 W. Columbia St. Hosted by the City of Farmington Parks & Recreation Department, Winter Wonderland features the largest G-Scale rated train display in southeast Missouri.

Winter Wonderland is open weeknights from 6 to 8 p.m. from Dec. 4-21 and is free to the public.

For special group viewing on weekdays, please contact Pam Inman, Parks and Recreation, at 756-0900 ext. 1217 or by email at pinman@farmington-mo.gov.

In addition, a special event is planned at the Farmington Public Library that evening as well. A live reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” is scheduled at 4 p.m. at the library, located at 101 N. “A” St. No reservations are required.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Shawnna Robinson is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Farmington Press Managing Editor

Load comments