Anyone who enjoys watching movies and learning about the film industry will not want to miss the Second Annual 573 Film Festival.
The 573 Film Festival is a presentation of independent films, shorts, trailers, documentaries, TV pilots, and experimental films from around the region. The film festival is put on by independent filmmakers.
This year’s festival is scheduled to be held Friday through Sunday. The event includes more than 60 films from all over the world which will be shown at the Perryville Theater as well as networking, workshops, music, actors, directors, guest speakers, film financing talks, and much more at locations including The Vintage Room, Villainous Grounds, and the Perry Park Theater in Perryville.
The best part of the event is that due to sponsors and donations, the majority of the event is free to the public. Some workshops and special premiers may be fee-based.
The first red carpet event is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Perry Park Cinema and will be the showing of the PG-13 film “Fugue.” This film is a 30-minute crime drama written, directed, and produced by Gabe Sheets. The film took three years to finish and Sheets started writing at age 14, directed at age 15, and finished the film at age 16. Sheets will present the film and talk about his processes after the showing.
A second red carpet event on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. is a Kids’ Film Workshop at the Perry Park Cinema featuring young filmmakers. Individuals can watch films and meet the young filmmakers on the red carpet. This is a PG event and is $25.
A third red carpet event is the advanced screening of what is called a laugh-out loud comedy “Interviewing Monsters” at the Perry Park Cinema on Saturday at 8 p.m. This movie has a $10 admission. The movie is about a by the book forest ranger, Billy Teal (Tom Green), who is hell bent on preventing a college professor, Cory Mathis (Les Stroud) from discovering the truth about Mark Twain Forest.
The professor claims that a mythical creature from the forest killed his wife and transformed him into a man haunted by obsession and revenge. Mathis teams up with legendary Bigfoot hunter Fran Andersen (Stacy Brown Jr.), who is out to collect the $10 million bounty for capture of the creature offered by National Geographic. “Interviewing Monsters” is not yet rated and children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Mucky Awards, based on the muddy waters of the Mississippi River, for 2018 will be presented on Friday at The Vintage Room in Perryville. Awards include best feature film, best drama, best performance, best documentary, best short, best single take, best story, best animation, best cinematography, best production value, best experimental, best music video, best short comedy, best musical, best 573 documentary, best 573 short, and two honorable mentions.
Film Festival Director A.J. Koehler said that his team is most excited about the screening of a film that features a family from Farmington, “A Blue Ribbon Days Homecoming.”
In this film, Albert Cleve, a Farmington native, returns home with his team of Percheron draft horses after winning the World Championship Six Horse Pitch competition. The film is directed by Christopher Greenwood, a native of Cape Girardeau, who currently resides in Nashville.
Greenwood said that he has worked in the draft horse, rodeo, and Western lifestyle businesses for the last seven years writing and producing stories for a national television network.
“I met the Percheron folks while working and pretty much fell in love with them,” said Greenwood. “They are some of the friendliest and down-to-earth people you could ever meet.”
Greenwood said when he heard Cleve had won the world championship, he jumped on documenting the event.
“I decided to enter this film in the festival because it was made in the area and would give locals a chance to come out and see it on the big screen,” said Greenwood.
“I plan to be at the event and hope that the Cleves will be there too, but they are deep in hay right now and that’s important for horse people.”
“A Blue Ribbon Days Homecoming” will be shown at the Perry Park Center Theater on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. The film runs 20 minutes and 45 seconds and is a free event.
More information including schedules, events, lodging, and lists of films, awards, and ways to donate or sponsor independent films can be found at www.573filmfestival.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.