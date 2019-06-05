{{featured_button_text}}
A weekend of films and fun
Provided by 573 Film Festival

Anyone who enjoys watching movies and learning about the film industry will not want to miss the Second Annual 573 Film Festival.

The 573 Film Festival is a presentation of independent films, shorts, trailers, documentaries, TV pilots, and experimental films from around the region. The film festival is put on by independent filmmakers.

This year’s festival is scheduled to be held Friday through Sunday. The event includes more than 60 films from all over the world which will be shown at the Perryville Theater as well as networking, workshops, music, actors, directors, guest speakers, film financing talks, and much more at locations including The Vintage Room, Villainous Grounds, and the Perry Park Theater in Perryville.

The best part of the event is that due to sponsors and donations, the majority of the event is free to the public. Some workshops and special premiers may be fee-based.

The first red carpet event is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Perry Park Cinema and will be the showing of the PG-13 film “Fugue.” This film is a 30-minute crime drama written, directed, and produced by Gabe Sheets. The film took three years to finish and Sheets started writing at age 14, directed at age 15, and finished the film at age 16. Sheets will present the film and talk about his processes after the showing. 

A second red carpet event on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. is a Kids’ Film Workshop at the Perry Park Cinema featuring young filmmakers. Individuals can watch films and meet the young filmmakers on the red carpet. This is a PG event and is $25.

A third red carpet event is the advanced screening of what is called a laugh-out loud comedy “Interviewing Monsters” at the Perry Park Cinema on Saturday at 8 p.m. This movie has a $10 admission. The movie is about a by the book forest ranger, Billy Teal (Tom Green), who is hell bent on preventing a college professor, Cory Mathis (Les Stroud) from discovering the truth about Mark Twain Forest.

The professor claims that a mythical creature from the forest killed his wife and transformed him into a man haunted by obsession and revenge. Mathis teams up with legendary Bigfoot hunter Fran Andersen (Stacy Brown Jr.), who is out to collect the $10 million bounty for capture of the creature offered by National Geographic. “Interviewing Monsters” is not yet rated and children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Mucky Awards, based on the muddy waters of the Mississippi River, for 2018 will be presented on Friday at The Vintage Room in Perryville. Awards include best feature film, best drama, best performance, best documentary, best short, best single take, best story, best animation, best cinematography, best production value, best experimental, best music video, best short comedy, best musical, best 573 documentary, best 573 short, and two honorable mentions.

Film Festival Director A.J. Koehler said that his team is most excited about the screening of a film that features a family from Farmington, “A Blue Ribbon Days Homecoming.”  

In this film, Albert Cleve, a Farmington native, returns home with his team of Percheron draft horses after winning the World Championship Six Horse Pitch competition. The film is directed by Christopher Greenwood, a native of Cape Girardeau, who currently resides in Nashville.

Greenwood said that he has worked in the draft horse, rodeo, and Western lifestyle businesses for the last seven years writing and producing stories for a national television network.

“I met the Percheron folks while working and pretty much fell in love with them,” said Greenwood. “They are some of the friendliest and down-to-earth people you could ever meet.”

Greenwood said when he heard Cleve had won the world championship, he jumped on documenting the event.

“I decided to enter this film in the festival because it was made in the area and would give locals a chance to come out and see it on the big screen,” said Greenwood.

“I plan to be at the event and hope that the Cleves will be there too, but they are deep in hay right now and that’s important for horse people.”

“A Blue Ribbon Days Homecoming” will be shown at the Perry Park Center Theater on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. The film runs 20 minutes and 45 seconds and is a free event.

More information including schedules, events, lodging, and lists of films, awards, and ways to donate or sponsor independent films can be found at www.573filmfestival.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments