Aesop's Treasures a trove for book lovers

Located in the basement of The Factory in Farmington, many people might think of Aesop’s Treasury as just a used book store.

While it is a bookstore, owner Vincent Howard explained that there is a much wider product line to span the whole spectrum of shoppers.

“We are the largest game shop in at least a 50-60 mile radius,” he said. “Probably the largest role-playing game selection in the state. We check every comic book and game store in a two-state area; you have to go to Collinsville, Illinois, before you see a game selection this size.”

Opening on Jan. 20, 2018, Howard says that he has seen such a positive reaction from both book lovers and game lovers that he thinks they are going to be around for a long time to come.

A native of Florida, Howard moved to this area to be with his wife, Lisa. “This is such a wonderful town, this is the place to be. This is the kind of town you want to settle down in. I’ve lived all over the world, this is where I want to spend the remainder of my life.”