Aesop's Treasures a trove for book lovers

Located in the basement of The Factory in Farmington, many people might think of Aesop’s Treasury as just a used book store.
While it is a bookstore, owner Vincent Howard explained that there is a much wider product line to span the whole spectrum of shoppers.
“We are the largest game shop in at least a 50-60 mile radius,” he said. “Probably the largest role-playing game selection in the state. We check every comic book and game store in a two-state area; you have to go to Collinsville, Illinois, before you see a game selection this size.”
Opening on Jan. 20, 2018, Howard says that he has seen such a positive reaction from both book lovers and game lovers that he thinks they are going to be around for a long time to come.
A native of Florida, Howard moved to this area to be with his wife, Lisa. “This is such a wonderful town, this is the place to be. This is the kind of town you want to settle down in. I’ve lived all over the world, this is where I want to spend the remainder of my life.”
Figured prominently in the store is a rack of books by local authors. “Our prerequisite to carry books by the local authors is that you have to come in and do a book signing. We don’t ask for any money for that, we set a table and chairs up, they keep all their proceeds from their book signing,” he said.
“At the end of their book signing, we buy a copy or two or more depending on how popular the book proves to be. Ralph Hughes did a book signing with us for Knob Lick. For the last year, that has proven to be a very sought-after book. That’s something we have trouble keeping in stock. He’s a local author and I want to support local authors.”
Howard says that although his gaming selection is comprehensive, he doesn’t carry any computer games.
“It’s about us putting our phones down and enjoying each other’s company,” he said. “I carry board games, card games, dice games, anything where we will interact as human beings across the table from each other. That was the general idea of the store. I’ve haunted used book stores all my life, and I know that people who read tend to enjoy playing board games, it’s a less technological approach to life to read a real book in your hands, and the same thing with board games. We are seeing society swing back to getting away from having that phone clutched in our hands. I have a lot of families coming in and reinstituting family game night where they set down — not in front of the Xbox — but at the dining room table and play a board game.”
The store also carries puzzles and some hobby supplies, such as paints, paintbrushes and adhesive glues.
Stressing the importance of local businesses, Howard talks about the importance of in-store shopping and the personal touch his business brings to Farmington.
“You can always go online and find something cheap, but you can always walk into our store, and get it immediately without a delay, and you are holding it in your hand,” he said. “You know exactly what you’re purchasing, it’s not a Chinese knock-off, it’s not something you didn’t expect.
“Two big things that contribute to the success of the business. One is the people who work here. Bud Davis and Paul Francis, between the three of us, we have over 100 years of experience in role playing, board games and skirmish experience. The other is that we cast a wide net. The combination of books and games has been more successful than I expected, because I am not just bringing in millennials for the latest board games, I’m not just bringing in the parents for the older games they remember, like Monopoly. But I am bringing in the grandparents. I bring all generations of people in the store instead of a subset of people.”
Howard explained table top or skirmish gaming and its evolution. “It goes all the way back to tactical battle placement from the middle-ages when they would set up tokens up on a board; our forces versus the opposing forces. That became war gaming. You would set up a terrain piece, with pieces on it. Originally, it was historical. It would be Germans versus the Americans in WWII or Napoleon versus the British. That evolved into a fantasy setting, such as Dungeons and Dragons.”
The store has a display of games that can be rented, played in store or purchased outright.
“I’ve had more than one customer come in and open the box and buy the product without even playing it,” Howard said. “They just wanted to know what they were getting into. My goal has always been that when you purchase a game from me, it was a game you wanted.”
As to his books, Howard has something for just about everyone.
“We have pretty much everything, Christian, inspirational, children, young reader and young adult,” he said. “We carry a small section of new books on homeschooling. All the hardbacks in my used book section (except for my used roleplaying games) are $2 each. The price for my used paperbacks are written on the inside cover. It’s usually 60% off of whatever the original price was.”
The business does have an in-store credit program where a customer can bring a book for exchange.
“It’s a flat 50 cents per hardback, a percentage of the cover price per paperback, a quarter a piece for the children’s,” Howard said. “You can use the in store credit for up to half the price of other used books.”
Aesop’s Treasury is open seven days a week, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. They are closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. They are located in the lower level of The Factory at 200 W. First Street in Farmington. For more information, contact 573-218-9419 or www.aesopstreasury.com
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
