After surprise start, Leadwood band Frago making waves

“We used to be really into Nirvana, like really, really into Nirvana,” Johnny said. “But styles change and interests change. You could say that we're a mixture of Korn and probably Ozzy Osbourne because we're really punky. But we're also pretty hard rock, you know. We're not like a Green Day sort of band, but we're not like a screaming Slayer sort either.”

They released an EP in 2016 and a full-length album at the end of 2018 that they recorded and mixed in their home studio in Leadwood.

The album, which included new recordings of the five songs on the EP as well as 10 new songs, didn’t receive the response they were looking for, so they decided to pull it, rework things, and boost promotions. The album is now being mixed by Stewart Tuttle of Altar Studios in California.

“Stewart remixed it off for us and he has totally redone them and made them sound a ton better than they were when we first released them,” Johnny said. “And so now we're re-releasing them, promoting them so that more people get their hands on it and more people know that we're around … We're just trying to grow our fan base and grow our music so that we can do this for a living.”

Since the beginning of the year, they have released three singles off the album. Their latest, "Freak Show," debuted on Wednesday.