After surprise start, Leadwood band Frago making waves

If it weren’t for the persistence of Jacob Frago about five years ago, the band Frago may have never gotten its start.
Although he did have a little assistance from a friend at his church.
Jacob, then 15, wanted to play his drums in a rock band desperately, and he wouldn’t let his older brother Johnny forget it. The brothers are from Leadwood.
“I always bugged him and annoyed him until we got some shows,” Jacob said.
Johnny, then 20, was finishing up his music degree at Mineral Area College and was exhausted.
“There was a point where I was a part of every single ensemble at MAC,” Johnny said. “I carried a pretty heavy load at that time.”
He was also obsessed with jazz music.
“My brother had to convince me, you know, to reprogram my brain into what it was when I was in high school and everything, where I wanted to play rock and I wanted to start a band and all that stuff,” Johnny said. “He said, ‘You're too into jazz. You need to get back to your roots and everything.' And at the same time, I didn't want to do anything because I was so exhausted.”
But Jacob didn’t give up. Johnny called him the engine of the band, pulling him along.
“He encouraged me to start the band,” Johnny said. “And he kept saying, ‘Get me shows. Get me shows. I want to play a show’ … And I was like, ‘Jacob, we have to be ready before we play the show. We have to be ready.’ And he's like, ‘I don't care. I just want to play my drums.’”
Then a friend at their church signed them up to play a two-hour show in the 2015 Bismarck Freedom Fest, without even asking and with only a month’s notice.
“So I was like, OK, well, I've got the education,” Johnny said. “And, I mean, I guess I'll do this to make my brother, you know, be quiet about wanting to do shows. At first, I was just doing it to make him happy. He's 15. I just wanted to make him happy. And then after this, everything will go back to the way it was.”
But that’s not what happened.
“I got the show together and everything,” Johnny added. “And Jacob kind of nudged me along and said, ‘Hey, we need to do this. We need do this. We need to do this.’ And we did the show, and that was really the beginning of everything.”
The band, Johnny on guitar and vocals, Jacob on drums, and a rotating bass guitar player, originally played under the name Golden Ticket. Frago, while it seems the obvious choice for a name, was not.
They were trying to come up with a good name when a friend suggested they just use their last name. Johnny admittedly thought it was a dumb idea and not good enough.
But they couldn’t come up with anything better, so it stuck. Now, it has grown on them.
“At the beginning, everybody was just like, yeah, that's a pretty cool name,” Johnny said. “It works. It fits you.”
While playing shows for family days for the National Guard, they learned that FRAGO, pronounced with a short "A" instead of the long "A" in their last name, is an abbreviation in the military for "fragmented order."
“I may be wrong about this, but I believe it means you have to use a fragmented part of the order that you're originally given,” Johnny said. “I thought that was pretty cool. And so we just stuck with it, you know, and then just got more popular and now people don't know us by anything else.”
The Frago brothers are the mainstays in the band and collaborate on songwriting.
“We connect really well,” Jacob said. “We play the same type and the same way. It’s just great.”
Jacob is a drum extraordinaire, according to Johnny. He first started to play drums because his church needed someone. But it’s grown on him, to say the least.
“It’s the best feeling in the world to play drums for people in a band,” Jacob said. “It’s absolutely amazing. You just let go of stress and everything when you’re on stage.”
Johnny plays guitar and is the lead singer by default.
“I actually was forced into singing for the band just because we didn't have a singer,” Johnny said. “Otherwise, I'd just be a guitar player. But stuff happens and you just make it work. It's really grown on me, being a singer. I mean, I enjoy it a lot more now than I did a few years ago.”
As for bass guitar players, it’s an ever-revolving door.
“It's mainly us that do all the songwriting and all the promoting and planning and all that stuff,” Johnny said. “And then we kind of outsource our bass player. It just always worked that way. (There’s) some chemistry between brothers that just kind of connects. That's the way we usually do it. And, you know, it just works.”
Right now, they are playing with Blakely Holmes, with whom they have also played in the past.
Life happens, Johnny said, so there are no hard feelings when someone needs to move on.
“We used to jam a lot with our old bandmate Dennis Cook,” Johnny said. “And he’s found his own dreams and stuff. So, I mean, it's not like we hold grudges in the band when somebody has to leave.”
When they first started, they were more of a cover band, but now they play original music. Their style is a mix of punk, rock and grunge inspirations, according to their website.
“We used to be really into Nirvana, like really, really into Nirvana,” Johnny said. “But styles change and interests change. You could say that we're a mixture of Korn and probably Ozzy Osbourne because we're really punky. But we're also pretty hard rock, you know. We're not like a Green Day sort of band, but we're not like a screaming Slayer sort either.”
They released an EP in 2016 and a full-length album at the end of 2018 that they recorded and mixed in their home studio in Leadwood.
The album, which included new recordings of the five songs on the EP as well as 10 new songs, didn’t receive the response they were looking for, so they decided to pull it, rework things, and boost promotions. The album is now being mixed by Stewart Tuttle of Altar Studios in California.
“Stewart remixed it off for us and he has totally redone them and made them sound a ton better than they were when we first released them,” Johnny said. “And so now we're re-releasing them, promoting them so that more people get their hands on it and more people know that we're around … We're just trying to grow our fan base and grow our music so that we can do this for a living.”
Since the beginning of the year, they have released three singles off the album. Their latest, "Freak Show," debuted on Wednesday.
The date of the full album's release is yet to be determined as they are still working on some final details, but they plan to play most of the new songs at the County Line Music Festival, which has been rescheduled for May 22-23 at the County Line Bar in Middle Brook.
Fans can keep up with the band's releases and events on their Facebook page, @fragomusic.
As for their friend at church who helped make it all happen, yes, they have thanked her for helping them get their start.
“She’s very sweet and we owe a lot to her,” Johnny said.
