An Evening of Jazz set Thursday

Doc Severensen, Count Basie, Gordon Goodwin and Louis Bellson are only a few well-known people whose music will be heard Thursday evening.

The Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Kicks Band and Jazz Ensemble are combining for a special Thursday evening concert.

The event, titled “An Evening of Jazz,” takes place in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $4. Children 12 and under are free.

MAFAA’s Jazz Ensemble performs first during the evening concert. The group is directed by Austin Sikes and consists of high school and college-aged students and some adults. The ensemble was created two years ago.

The Kicks Band performs after the jazz ensemble. The group is directed by Dan Schunks and is in its 45th year. Members include current and retired band directors and individuals from the community who enjoy playing big band jazz music.

“You’ll hear music by a number of well-known players and bands,” said Schunks. “Both bands are playing really well, so it should be a fun evening of great music by some of our amazing local talent.”