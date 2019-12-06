The Fredericktown Red Hat Fillies have again organized a self-guided Madison County Church Tour.
Robin Yount said the main goal of the tour is to help each person learn a little more history of the town and to experience the different faiths of the community.
The tour will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and includes 11 of the churches located throughout the county.
Many churches will be providing refreshments and some may be decorated for the holidays.
Madison County God's Country Cowboy Church is participating in the tour but has chosen to open its doors Dec. 14 instead of Dec. 7.
Each church may or may not be decorated for Christmas but will have greeters to welcome guests. This self-guided tour gives people the opportunity to visit the churches in whichever order they please.
The event is free but free-will donations may be given at each church for its charity at the discretion of each participant.
The 11 churches participating in the Madison County Bicentennial Church Tour are
- First Christian Church, 208 W Main St. (Not open for tour but will have a live nativity from 4 to 5 p.m.)
- First Presbyterian Church of Fredericktown, 505 South Main St.
- God's Country Cowboy Church, 160 Commercial Dr. (Dec. 14)
- Higdon Christian Church, 2148 Madison 257
- Methodist Church, 216 S. Main Street
- Mine La Motte Freewill Baptist Church
- New Providence United Baptist Church, 709 S. Main St.
- St. Michael's Catholic Church, 400 W. Main St. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the tour, craft fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 601 Kingsbury Blvd.
- Twin Oaks Freewill Baptist Church, 1297 Madison 219 (will not be open due to remodeling)
- First Baptist Church, Marquand
A list of all 11 churches along with driving directions is available at all participating churches and at Subway in Fredericktown.
