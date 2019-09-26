Two intriguing items with a fascinating story are currently on display as part of the Farmington History Museum. The museum is located inside the Farmington Public Library on North A Street.
A matching pair of bathtubs with copper-pressed artwork with a brass overlay were part of the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition – also known as the St. Louis World’s Fair – and can now be seen inside Farmington’s library.
The St. Louis World’s Fair was an international exposition held in St. Louis from April 30 to Dec. 1, 1904. Many U.S. states and foreign countries were represented at the fair, which was attended by nearly 20 million people. The seven-month event celebrated the centennial of the 1803 Louisiana Purchase.
According to PBS, the 1904 World’s Fair was “twice the size of Chicago’s 1893 world’s fair and is described as the most successful world’s fair ever.”
Now, area residents can get an up-close view of these spectacular bathtubs on display at the library until Monday.
The bathtubs were partially buried in the back yard of Denzel Sr. and Joann Jennings’ home. The farm is located about 10 miles outside of Farmington.
The couple, along with their three children, arrived in the area in 1969 after living in 10 different states because Denzel worked in the oil field. They purchased their home – which had been built in the 1800s – in the early 1970s.
One day in 1975 Joann decided she wanted an area in the yard cleaned up that had become overgrown with weeds. That’s when Denzel discovered the bathtubs, located barely above the ground and covered in overgrown brush and flowers.
“My shovel hit the side of one of the tubs,” said Denzel, “and I knew it was something big.”
Denzel said he didn’t think much about his find, which had planted Irises on the top. It took him a couple days to completely unearth the bathtubs. Then the true digging began.
The couple researched to find information about the mysterious items, which had been painted white so they couldn’t see the detailed designs along the sides of the tubs. The Jennings copied down the name on the side of the tubs in hopes of finding more information about the items.
They asked around in an attempt to find out more information but had no success.
At one point when the couple had loaned the bathtubs to a Cape Girardeau museum, one gentleman said he was familiar with the artist and owned a lamp that was a replication from that artist’s work.
You have free articles remaining.
When they traveled to find antiques as hobby, they always made it a point to try to find out more information about the bathtubs.
Joann also knew she wanted to get the bathtubs restored. It took the couple about three years to find someone who could restore the tubs.
“When she put her mind to something, she did it,” said Denzel.
The Jennings had a knack for restoring things. When Joann learned the McCormick house in Farmington was up for auction, they purchased it in 1997 because she felt led to restore the once beautiful home. Joann knew she wanted to get the McCormick house listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The couple restored the home. Joann’s dream became a reality in 1998 when the home was listed on the registry. Five years later, she passed away.
Fast forward a few years later, James Bruce and Melissa Workman purchased the home from the couple. That was about seven years ago. The Jennings had moved one of the restored tubs into the McCormick house for display, which the Workmans acquired after purchasing the home.
In 2017, Melissa and Denzel decided to take their bathtubs to Antiques Roadshow, the popular TV show where antique appraisers travel to various cities across the U.S. to appraise antiques brought in by local people. The show came to St. Louis, so the pair made the hour-long trip in hopes of learning something – anything – about the matching pair of copper-coated tubs.
The tubs, weighing at 120 pounds each, had handles on each side and only only two markers: a signature and a date.
At the show, initially appraisers didn’t even recognize the name on the side of the bathtubs. The mystery continued – since the early 1980s when the Jennings had talked to historians and researchers in hopes of solving the unknown history of the items.
Then a young man who was another appraiser at Antiques Roadshow asked to look at the tubs. He said the letter was a G and not an E or C and believed it was an abbreviation of the man’s name who made the bathtubs. They went back to search archives of the world’s fair items. That’s when the connection was made and they realized what prominent pieces the tubs were.
The German apprentice, Gustav Lind, who exhibited at the St. Louis World’s Fair, was the person who made the bathtubs. He signed the tubs with an “04” under his name because he was an exhibitor at the St. Louis fair in 1904. He also made plaques, larger lamps and other items for the fair.
Antiques Roadshow appraisers said it was common for larger world’s fair items to be buried after the exhibition closed. This happened often on the site of the fair.
So now the mystery has been solved of the two majestic bathtubs, thanks to the determination and perseverance of strangers who became friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.