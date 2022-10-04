Area crows on high alert as the Downtown Park Hills Association Scarecrow Contest begins its fourth year

There shouldn't be many crows in Park Hills this month as the large black birds will be too terrified to show their beaks during the Downtown Park Hills Association's fourth-annual scarecrow contest. With the deadline to enter the contest next week, more scarecrows may soon be creeping into town.

Any Park Hills business that wants to participate is welcome to construct a scarecrow by noon on Oct. 13, but they'll need to register on the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce website as soon as possible. After registering the entry, contestants should call the chamber's executive director, Tammi Coleman, at 573-431-3577, Ext. 37, to let her know their scarecrow is "photo-ready." Entry into the contest is free.

Coleman said as of Monday afternoon, only four street light poles in the downtown area were still available for use in the contest. She noted, however, that a pole is not required for scarecrow displays as the contest is a citywide event.

"This year, the big thing is you don't have to use a [light] pole if you just want to put your scarecrow in front of your business," Coleman explained. "You still have to register and be part of the contest.

"We would like to see the all over town," Coleman emphasized.

Public voting for the "People's Choice" scarecrow will happen on the Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) Facebook page. Last year's "People's Choice" winner was Copper Fox Contrived, at 361 W. Main St.

Other categories will be judged by the DPHA. There are three other contest categories:

"Most Traditional": This category should "keep the crows away from the corn crop." Scarecrows should be made primarily made of straw. Little Ones Children's Boutique, at 315 W. Main St., took first in this category in last year's contest.

"Most Creative": This category includes any theme such as fairytale, storybook, TV shows, movies, celebrities, or other similar themes. Scarecrows may be constructed from materials other than straw. The No. 9 Garden Club won this category last year with their display at the Park Hills Farmer's Market.

"Best Portrayal of a Business or Organization": Scarecrow must clearly represent a local business, organization, or group. The Park Hills Fire Department, at 7 Municipal Dr., took first place in this group last year.

Scarecrows must be placed near their storefront, although the straw people can't block the sidewalk. Corn stalks, hay bales, pumpkins, mums, and other accessories are allowed for decorating around the scarecrow. No sharp objects are permitted for use in the displays. Ultimately, the DPHA Scarecrow Contest is a family-friendly event, and organizers say "the scarecrows should be tasteful, whimsical, humorous, mischievous, or loveable."

Voting for the "People's Choice" award will take place on the Downtown Park Hills Association's Facebook Page from Oct. 14-31. The "People's Choice" award is the only category in which the winner will be determined by vote. Voting will be done by reacting (Like, Love, Care, etc.) to an official scarecrow photo on the DPHA Facebook page.

To encourage voting, the DPHA reminds contestants to share the link to their scarecrow's photo from the DPHA's Facebook Page. Coleman stressed that only "likes" on the original photo on the DPHA page would be counted as votes. The picture with the most "likes" by 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 will be named the winner.

The photo with the most reactions at midnight on Oct. 31 will be named the winner. Winners will be announced, and prizes will be delivered on Nov. 1.

The traveling plaque will be delivered to the business with the winning scarecrow on Nov. 2. Each year's winner is permanently listed on the back of the plaque. The winner also gets to keep the trophy for display until next year's contest when a new victor is crowned.

For more information on the scarecrow contest, including a full list of rules, guidelines, and registration directions, visit the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce website at www.phlcoc.net. Information, entry photos, and updates can also be found on the DPHA Facebook page.