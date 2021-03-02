ART Blooms Banner Contest winners announced

Nearly 1,700 entries were submitted to this year’s ART Blooms Banner Contest. From those entries, work from 170 talented young artists was chosen to display.

This year’s light pole banner design contest, themed “It’s a Brand-New Day,” was the seventh annual event.

The 2021 contest was sponsored by the City of Farmington, First State Community Bank in Ironton and Potosi, Unico Bank in Bismarck, and Mineral Area Council on the Arts.

Students’ winning work will be displayed on banners in four locations in the region from April to November 2021.

“MACOA is excited to support this opportunity for K-12 arts and art education, as many local art instructors use this competition as a class assignment,” said Scottye Adkins, MACOA director. “Additionally, this is the first year in which banners will be displayed in four cities around the region.”

She said judging for the competition was done anonymously and by isolated age groups.

“Students are solely in competition with other students within the same age group,” said Adkins. “The judges are allowed to view only the artwork and the student’s thoughts behind the design.”