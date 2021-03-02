ART Blooms Banner Contest winners announced

Nearly 1,700 entries were submitted to this year’s ART Blooms Banner Contest. From those entries, work from 170 talented young artists was chosen to display.
This year’s light pole banner design contest, themed “It’s a Brand-New Day,” was the seventh annual event.
The 2021 contest was sponsored by the City of Farmington, First State Community Bank in Ironton and Potosi, Unico Bank in Bismarck, and Mineral Area Council on the Arts.
Students’ winning work will be displayed on banners in four locations in the region from April to November 2021.
“MACOA is excited to support this opportunity for K-12 arts and art education, as many local art instructors use this competition as a class assignment,” said Scottye Adkins, MACOA director. “Additionally, this is the first year in which banners will be displayed in four cities around the region.”
She said judging for the competition was done anonymously and by isolated age groups.
“Students are solely in competition with other students within the same age group,” said Adkins. “The judges are allowed to view only the artwork and the student’s thoughts behind the design.”
This year’s contest deadline was extended by a week due to inclement weather.
Thirty banners will be displayed this year in Arcadia Valley. This is only the second year in which students’ work will appear in this area.
Chris Wigger and First State Community Bank in Ironton sponsored this community project. Representatives from MACOA and FSCB made up the committee of judges who chose the 30 winners from 205 entries.
Arcadia Valley winners include Lydia Dillard, 6; Sophie Turner, 6; Alexis Waddell, 7; Nikolai Luther, 7; Rilyn Wadlow, 7; Ryliegh Foster, 7; Dakota Racer, 8; Hank Turner, 8; Holdn Pogue, 8; Ryan Hampton, 8; Brandt Blaty, 9; Hayden Ivester, 9; Tegan Jones, 9; Tristan Wakefield, 9; Iris Luther, 10; Lucas Waddell, 10; Thatcher Jones, 10; Hattie Vinyard, 11; Isabella Hemphill, 11; Nadia Parker, 12; Lainey Jones, 13; Evan Tripp, 14; Ian Held, 14; Emma Dettmer, 15; MacKenzie Hurt, 15; Alyssa Glanzer, 16; Ralph Salinas, 16; Anna Deak, 17; Kaydence Banks, 17; and Ashtyn Amelung, 18.
This year was the first time for Bismarck to have light pole banners display student artwork. Katie Conway of Unico Bank in Bismarck initiated and sponsored the contest in the Bismarck School District and home school students in the surrounding area. Out of 140 entries, 20 students were chosen by representatives from MACOA and Bismarck business owners.
Bismarck winners include Kaylee Gravett, 5; Elaina Prier, 6; Makaylee Koenig, 7; Mali Voyles, 8; Kendalynn Banks, 9; Parker Hinkle, 9; Hailea Thomas, 10; Jayci Anthony, 10; Sophia Hassell, 10; Christopher Ethridge, 11; Aubrey Smith, 12; Alyssa Brake, 13; Conner Brewster, 14; Ryan Alvarez, 14; Shelby Smith, 15; Alyssa Blackwell, 16; Chris Alvarez, 16; Riley Dickey, 16; Ben Turner, 17; and Brooke Cureton, 18.
There were 85 entries from the Potosi School District, St. Joachim Catholic School, and home school students in the area. Twenty winners were chosen by MACOA and Potosi representatives. Don Thompson and First State Community Bank of Potosi sponsored the light pole banner winners in the city.
Potosi winners include Ava Karsch, 7; Adrianne Thebeau, 8; Caity Cain, 12; Jaiden Jackson, 12; Lillian Thebeau, 12; Macy Saunders, 12; Myla Blair, 12; Riley Hines, 12; Jazmine Ramsey, 13; Kaylee Stone, 13; Lani Elder, 13; Melissa Simmons, 13; Samantha Aubuchon, 13; Samantha Lawson, 13; Serenity Graddy, 13; Virginia Emily, 13; Addison Cain, 14; Kaitlin Lester, 14; Sophie Drennen, 14; and Tayler Rayfield, 14.
All entries received from surrounding areas that were not represented in the Arcadia Valley, Bismarck or Potosi contests were entered into the contest for the 100 banners to be displayed in Farmington in 2021.
For this year’s contest, 100 winners’ work was chosen from 1,260 entries.
The committee of representatives from Farmington Public Library and MACOA spent an afternoon to make the difficult decisions.
“There is so much talent in our region of Southeast Missouri,” said Adkins, “and our art instructors are to be credited with the development we see from year to year in the students’ work.”
Farmington winners include Cecillia Berkbigler, 5; Easton Hayes, 5; Elliot Becker, 5; Gavin Johnson, 5; Luke Wilson, 5; Abi O’Connor, 6; Cadence Gerstner, 6; Delaney Pickard, 6; Evelyn Washam, 6; Korbyn Hutchings, 6; Lane McClellan, 6; Lilly Brownlee, 6; Marley McKinney, 6; Natalie Minks, 6; Sarah Kate Huddleston, 6; Sophie Farrow, 6; Alaina Abel, 7; Aspyn Howard, 7; Aubree Clevenger, 7; Cambrey Merrill, 7; Erik Anderson, 7; Josiah Sechrest, 7; Kayla Glassey, 7; Makinzey Rieger, 7; Paisley Barker, 7; Peyton Harmon, 7; Peyton Miller, 7; Ryder Herbst, 7; Alyvia Freeman, 8; Ariel Taylor, 8; Capri McIntyre, 8; Eben Welch, 8; Eli Gross, 8; Hunter Wilson, 8; Laycee Fuchs, 8; Lucas Berkbigler, 8; Mattie Halley, 8; Nora Smith, 8; Reese Pashia, 8; Skylie Packard, 8; Stella Gaines, 8; Ava Miller, 9; Brody Burch, 9; Emmitt Hathman, 9; Gwen Hegney, 9; Kamey Couch, 9; Keegan McClellan, 9; Khloe Barnett, 9; Malachi Nozea, 9; Mazie Bach, 9; Noah Wheat, 9; Owen Pizzo, 9; Owen Tripp, 9; Peyton Green, 9; Reagan Terry, 9; Sophie Welker, 9; Summer Fees, 9; Alicia Akins, 10; Colton Gabel, 10; Danika Emmett, 10; Dixey Holbert, 10; Emma Killian, 10; Hailey May, 10; Haylee Pyatt, 10; Macey Williams, 10; Mackenzie Parks, 10; Marley Seward, 10; Mia Rizo, 10; Olivia Walling, 10; Parker Myers, 10; Trinity Wigger, 10; Annabelle Weekley, 11; Braden Warren, 11; Chloe Runk, 11; Gwen Monroe, 11; Kit Lea Fox, 11; Lily Logan, 11; Makenna Guggenberger, 11; Michaela Goodson, 11; Olivia Herbst, 11; Stephanie Wehmeyer, 11; Victoria Siddle, 11; Amelia Perry, 12; Clare Maloney, 12; Edie Mae Thomure, 12; Emmalee Dace, 12; Madilyn Wills, 12; Myranda Hale, 12; Savannah Schafer, 12; Brock Busenbark, 13; Katelyn Pipkin, 13; Mallory Felker, 13; Mallory Rottler, 13; Ava Clifton, 14; Kate Northern, 14; Taylor McCarty, 14; Olivia Gillam, 15; Nathan McCarthy, 16; Demie Boyd, 17; and Haley Eillis, 18.