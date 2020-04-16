ART Blooms Banners going up

The beautiful towns in the Arcadia Valley – Arcadia, Ironton, and Pilot Knob, will also soon have new student artwork to view throughout the summer.

MACOA is pleased to announce that the Ironton branch of First State Community Bank (FSCB) is sponsoring the creation of 30 light pole banners to be produced and displayed throughout the three municipalities. The artwork was chosen from the 123 remaining Arcadia Valley student entries from the City of Farmington ART Blooms competition.

The stay-in-place order made it necessary for these entries to be judged through a virtual process by representatives from the Ironton branch of First State Community Bank, each municipality represented, and the MACOA Board of Directors.

Adkins has coordinated the administration and the judging process. Adkins shared, “There is so much beautiful artwork remaining after the Farmington contest, it seemed a shame for the public not to view it. When Chris Wigger, president of the Ironton FSCB and his assistant, Erica Hovis, contacted me about the idea, I was more than happy to assist in whatever way possible. We have so much talent throughout our area!”

Wigger stated, “We are not going to let this virus stop us! This will lift some spirits here in the Valley!”