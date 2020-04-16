ART Blooms Banners going up

Pops of color will appear throughout downtown Farmington as the newly-printed banners from the annual ART Blooms Banner Contest will be hung.
The 100 winners of the contest had been invited to a winners’ reception on April 9 at Long Memorial Hall. However, this event was cancelled due to the CDC’s recommendation regarding the limit for public gatherings and avoiding the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Scottye Adkins, executive director for Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA), said she will create a map once the banners are in place so winners and their families can locate them.
“We want your student to get as much recognition for his or her artwork as possible,” said Adkins. “Having been chosen is still very worthy of celebration.”
Each winner will receive an Award of Excellence certificate. Parents are asked to respond to the email with their name, child’s name and mailing address so the certificates can be mailed to the winners.
Once all the banners are on display in Farmington, photos of the banners and recognition of the artists will be available on www.MineralAreaArts.org.
Banner contest winners can email Adkins at sadkins@MineralArea.edu with any questions.
The beautiful towns in the Arcadia Valley – Arcadia, Ironton, and Pilot Knob, will also soon have new student artwork to view throughout the summer.
MACOA is pleased to announce that the Ironton branch of First State Community Bank (FSCB) is sponsoring the creation of 30 light pole banners to be produced and displayed throughout the three municipalities. The artwork was chosen from the 123 remaining Arcadia Valley student entries from the City of Farmington ART Blooms competition.
The stay-in-place order made it necessary for these entries to be judged through a virtual process by representatives from the Ironton branch of First State Community Bank, each municipality represented, and the MACOA Board of Directors.
Adkins has coordinated the administration and the judging process. Adkins shared, “There is so much beautiful artwork remaining after the Farmington contest, it seemed a shame for the public not to view it. When Chris Wigger, president of the Ironton FSCB and his assistant, Erica Hovis, contacted me about the idea, I was more than happy to assist in whatever way possible. We have so much talent throughout our area!”
Wigger stated, “We are not going to let this virus stop us! This will lift some spirits here in the Valley!”
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers said he would love to see all the area towns follow this example and create their own banners.
"It is such a fun thing for the students to see their artwork on display and beautifies our streets," he said.
The following students’ artwork will be made into light pole banners and displayed in the next few weeks: Lucy Inman, Age 6; Elena Johnson, Age 7; Holdn Pogue, Age 7; LillyMay Martin, Age 7; Sophia Gott, Age 7; Avery Knupp, Age 8; Brandt Blaty, Age 8; Camielle Walker, Age 8; Paisley Crites, Age 8; Tegan Jones, Age 8; Rayonna Faries, Age 9; Jesse Tyndall, Age 9; Trinity McGrael, Age 9; Ian Lourwood, Age 10; Zoe Anderson, Age 10; Aubrey Boeving, Age 11; Collin Racer, Age 11; Nadia Parker, Age 11; Reese Brogan, Age 11; Brooklynn Metcalf, Age 12; Lexie Reed, Age 12; Katelyn Inman, Age 13; Hailey Hartwick, Age 14; Breanna Ivester, Age 15; McCoy Lucy, Age 15; Lilee Jones, Age 16; MaKayla Keesee, Age 16; Bella Randolph, Age 17; Taylon Jones, Age 17; and Madison Bates, Age 18.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!