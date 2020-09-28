Arts take hit from COVID

Support MACOA through Amazon

Another way to support MACOA is for those who make purchases through Amazon. Upon checkout, individuals may choose Mineral Area Council on the Arts as their choice of charity. Amazon then gives a percentage of each of these purchase amounts to MACOA. There is no fee to do this.

In addition, donations are accepted anytime by visiting MACOA’s website.

MAC Theatre and other college events

As for the Mineral Area College Theatre, the number of productions has been trimmed to three shows per year, which is one performance per semester. “Nana’s Naughty Kitchen” is set to be performed Oct. 15-17.

MAC Theatre Director Chuck Gallaher said, “We will be doing our best to adhere to college policy and CDC guidelines, with the possibility of even streaming our first show of the year.”

Other upcoming local arts events include the Mineral Area Chamber Singers and MAC Singers have two concerts scheduled at this time to be held in the college’s theater.