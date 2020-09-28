Arts take hit from COVID

The local arts in communities nationwide have taken an especially hard hit. COVID-19 has caused many cancellations, postponed many events and created much uncertainty.
Many businesses have lost revenue and even had to close their doors permanently. Arts organizations are no exception. They have lost major revenue and are trying to find creative ways to put on events and connect with you in altered or brand-new ways.
Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) is no exception. They have had to cancel, reschedule and postpone multiple events. They’ve also had to adapt their practices to make events safe for patrons to attend.
ArtSafe Certification
The Missouri Arts Safety Alliance is a coalition of 23 arts organizations throughout Missouri which started as a result of COVID-19.
According to Scottye Adkins, director of MACOA, in conjunction with the Missouri Arts Council and with a purpose of promoting COVID-19 safe practices by arts and cultural organizations upon reopening, the Missouri Arts Safety Alliance created the Missouri ArtSafe Certification.
“Organizations granted the Missouri ArtSafe Certification can be known to create and present events safely so that patrons may attend safely,” said Adkins.
In order to be certified, an arts organization must create a safe practices policy. Those certified pledge to the use of facial coverings, health checks, social distancing, enhanced sanitation, contact tracing and training in COVID-19 safe practices.
“The various organizations and venues across the state understandably have different health guidelines in place at any given day,” said Adkins. “This is recognized and therefore each organization is allowed to create its own safe practices policy and make it available to the public through online sources.”
The program was first introduced by the Missouri Arts Council through email and webinars. Training is provided by video through the council’s webpage.
Adkins said all MACOA volunteers who serve at events are required to view the video – created by Missouri Arts Council and Missouri ArtSafe Alliance – and sign a declaration kept in the MACOA office that they agree to adhere to the safe practices.
“The Missouri ArtSafe training is not required by Arts organizations to reopen. MACOA’s board of directors is extremely concerned for the public’s safety while having a desire to provide and support arts events as has been the organization’s legacy. Therefore, we are being proactive by getting training in safety and becoming certified.” said Adkins.
MACOA’s Safe Practices Policy can be found on their website at www.MineralAreaArts.org.
After MACOA created their safe practices policy, it was approved by ArtSafe Certification in August.
“We take this very seriously,” she said. “Each event and venue will be handled individually while following the St. Francois County Health Department’s guidelines closely.”
Adkins added that all precautions are being followed in order to provide a safe, enjoyable art experience for patrons.
“MACOA has prepared for your safety in part by becoming a Missouri ArtSafe Certified organization and pledges to follow these guidelines set by the local health department,” said Adkins.
MACOA season tickets
From its beginning 30 years ago, MACOA has functioned as an advisory board with a host of volunteers. The board of directors has had the desire to foster greater community involvement. Over the course of about two years, MACOA has formulated a plan where the organization will now have a membership from which the board of directors will be elected.
Community members who purchase a season ticket for $50 will be welcomed as the first members of the organization. Members will be asked to share thoughts on event programming, be invited to volunteer at events and receive monthly reports from the executive director.
To purchase a season ticket and to join MACOA, complete the online form at www.MineralAreaArts.org. Contact Adkins at sadkins@MineralArea.edu or 573-518-2125 for more information.
Support MACOA through Amazon
Another way to support MACOA is for those who make purchases through Amazon. Upon checkout, individuals may choose Mineral Area Council on the Arts as their choice of charity. Amazon then gives a percentage of each of these purchase amounts to MACOA. There is no fee to do this.
In addition, donations are accepted anytime by visiting MACOA’s website.
MAC Theatre and other college events
As for the Mineral Area College Theatre, the number of productions has been trimmed to three shows per year, which is one performance per semester. “Nana’s Naughty Kitchen” is set to be performed Oct. 15-17.
MAC Theatre Director Chuck Gallaher said, “We will be doing our best to adhere to college policy and CDC guidelines, with the possibility of even streaming our first show of the year.”
Other upcoming local arts events include the Mineral Area Chamber Singers and MAC Singers have two concerts scheduled at this time to be held in the college’s theater.
The MAC Community Choir is not rehearsing this semester while the MAC Jazz Band is rehearsing but not planning any concerts this semester. The MAC Concert/Community Band is only open to college students and not the community during this semester.
Community arts events
Cory King is a supporter of the Arcadia Valley Theatre Guild who has been involved in almost every production since 2016, on and off the stage. He said the organization had an incredible production planned for May: a night of three one-act plays, all directed by three different local directors and for the most part, featuring a completely different cast.
“The COVID crisis hit,” he said, “and the guild’s board acted quickly in early March to push things to the fall.”
Now that fall is here and COVID-19 continues to persist, the organization has decided to postpone performances until 2021.
“We’re hoping to stick to the original plan with the same shows, cast, directors,” said King, “but life goes on and so much change can happen between now and then.”
He said all of the guild’s members are anxious to hit the stage again and perform for Arcadia Valley.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!