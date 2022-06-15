Asher publishes first two books

Bob Asher knew from a young age that he loved books and movies that featured military pilots and astronauts. Growing up in and around St. Louis, by high school Asher knew there were two goals in life he had: to fly in the military, and work in law enforcement.

Asher attended the Parks College of Saint Louis University in Cahokia, Illinois, receiving a degree in Aeronautics. After that, Asher attended the United States Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia, then Naval Flight Training in Pensacola, Florida. After earning gold wings, Asher was assigned to the Flying Tigers of HMH-361 at MCAS Tustin, California. Asher also stayed at MCAS Futenma on Okinawa in Japan, as well as Cubi Point NAS in the Philippines, and Pohang in South Korea.

After active duty, Asher returned to the St. Louis area and worked in Ballwin as a police officer, earning the rank of Sergeant. When the Twin Towers fell, Asher joined the Missouri Army National Guard, and flew Black Hawk helicopters during Operation Iraqi Freedom II.

Currently, Asher works as a supervisory intelligence officer with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and lives in Valles Mines with his wife.

He has just self-published two books.

Asher’s first book, "Bear Trap," is about Russian Spetsnaz soldiers in the Alaskan wilderness on the hunt for a former KGB Colonel Oleg Karpinsky, who had defected to the United States. The National Security Agency intercepts a message from the Russian government to its special operations submarine, and it turns out the Kremlin is going after Karpinsky.

Orders are sent to retrieve Karpinsky, but an issue arises as the weather is acting against the Americans. All of the military air assets near Karpinsky are grounded due to severe winter weather, the only available one is a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter at Homer Airport.

The book takes its title from the name of the operation, Operation Bear Trap, in which the Pentagon scrambles to create an ad hoc rescue team. Retired CIA Paramilitary Operations Officer and retired Navy SEAL Officer Jon Smith had just arrived for a vacation in Homer, Alaska, and is called back to active duty to prepare and lead the rescue team.

"Bear Trap" is available on Amazon as ebook and paperback, with hardcover and audiobook coming soon.

Asher’s second book, "Hope is Dead," has a pretty familiar setting, and while reading it, people may recognize some of the places mentioned … like Mineral Area College, Farmington Public Library, and Colton’s Steak House.

Set in St. Francois County, "Hope is Dead" follows former Marine Aviator Zack Goodson who moves to Farmington with his wife, and takes a job with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, which is filled with other fictitious characters.

Goodson and his training officer find a young woman, the daughter of a local billionaire, Nick Pagano dead. The next day, the only detective is found dead in a burned-out trailer, and Goodson and his training officer Mark Langford are assigned to the case and try to stop the killer.

"Hope is Dead" is available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and ebook. Audiobooks for both books are currently in progress, and should be released in the coming months according to Asher.

Asher’s website is bobasherbooks.com, where readers can learn more about Asher and the books. There is also a blog, newsletter, and a contact tab for keeping up with Asher.

