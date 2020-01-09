Imagine being a high school musician and walking into an unfamiliar high school located miles away from home. This is your blind audition where you must perform a predetermined set of music live in front of judges you do not know. You are beyond nervous. How can you perform when you’re so shaky and scared because you really need to do your very best?
This is how West County High School senior Sam AuBuchon felt when he tried out for a spot in the Missouri All-State Jazz Band. Not only did he breeze through his first round of auditions, but he was one of few who were called back for an additional audition.
AuBuchon did so well in his auditions that he was one of only 20 students who were chosen for this elite jazz ensemble.
Students auditioned at Columbia’s Hickman High School in early December where they hoped to earn a spot in the Missouri All-State Band or All-State Jazz Band.
“It is important to note that only the best students are chosen for the ensemble [jazz band],” said Darren Cordray. He has been West County’s band director for the past six years.
He said selections are not based on region or school size. Instead, it is a “full head-to-head competition between any student who has made an all-district ensemble.”
Cordray said about 100 students were chosen for the all-state band and only 20 students selected for the jazz band.
“I am extremely proud of Sam because this is the highest honor a high school music student can earn to be accepted to an all-state ensemble,” said Cordray. “He really deserves this honor because his playing ability is exceptional. His willingness to help and work with his peers at our school shows his devotion to his art.”
AuBuchon’s tryout involved playing in two rounds. In the first round, he played etudes – short instrumental pieces which are often difficult and are designed to provide practice material for perfecting musical skills. The second round was a call-back audition for rhythm section players. Students were grouped together to sight read and then played a standard called “Satin Doll.”
“The judges wanted to see how we could communicate with each other within the music,” said AuBuchon.
Only about 15-20 students per instrument auditioned in the second round.
AuBuchon is the only jazz bassist to be named to the Missouri All-State Jazz Band. This is his second year in a row to make this elite ensemble.
He and other all-state band members will travel to the annual Music Educators Association Conference at Lake of the Ozarks for rehearsals Jan. 22-24. The performance of the Missouri All-State Jazz Band will take place on Jan. 25.
The band will play at the 82nd conference. The all-state jazz band is organized by Missouri Association for Jazz Education.
AuBuchon will play musical pieces by Thelonious Monk, an American jazz pianist and composer; Joe Henderson; Duke Ellington; and Oliver Nelson.
Although AuBuchon said he had never played any of these pieces before but he has heard them. In fact, Joe Henderson and Thelonious Monk are two of his favorite musicians.
“It’s really awesome that I made it last year,” he said. “I was the first student from West County in 15 years who made it to this band. It’s really cool because I auditioned with some of my friends from St. Louis and they made the band. So we get to hang out [at the music conference] for a few days.”
AuBuchon started in band as a sixth grader playing the clarinet. For seventh grade, he added the trombone. In eighth grade, he started playing the bass. This is the instrument he played during his all-state band audition.
“I heard this really hip tune ‘Chameleon,’” said AuBuchon, “and I was like, if I could learn to play that I could get gigs and make money.”
AuBuchon was first inspired to play music by his dad, David. He played and toured with the army bands in South America during his service in the military.
David often shared his stories with his family, wife Shannon and sons David and Sam. He played the trombone, tuba and bass.
“It was always really cool hearing him talk about playing in the army,” said AuBuchon.
Although mom Shannon doesn’t play an instrument, music has always been a priority in the AuBuchon household.
“My mom doesn’t play an instrument, but she’s always had a great taste in music,” said AuBuchon.
Brother David played the euphonium while in school.
AuBuchon said he’d like to try playing drums sometime.
As for his favorite type of music, it’s “anything that sounds good. I’m always willing to check out anything.” He especially likes music from the 1960s and '70s.
On average, he practices about three hours a day. In addition to his independent practice, he is involved in a group called JazzU. This program places talented middle and high school musicians in small jazz combos which meet weekly during several months of the year. Students work with JazzU faculty and also receive the chance to meet and work with musicians who participate in the Jazz St. Louis Artist Residency Program.
AuBuchon said auditions are held at the end of each school year. Nearly 150 student musicians audition for about 50-60 spots. Once students are chosen, they are grouped based on their playing ability and time availability.
Out of all the groups, the top two play gigs. AuBuchon plays in one of these called Jazz St. Louis All Stars, which is directed by Jason Swagler. He is one of only seven musicians in this ensemble.
AuBuchon travels to St. Louis three to four days a week for practice. Rehearsals are at least two hours long. Performances are usually a few times each month. Because he is part of the top group, they play at many donor events that benefit the program.
He recalled one performance held at the Ritz-Carlton in St. Louis.
“It was an incredible experience,” said AuBuchon, “and we had really fancy food. It was really cool.”
AuBuchon has been part of JazzU for three years. He first tried out and made it as a high school sophomore. His bass teacher, Steve Young, who lives just south of St. Louis, told AuBuchon about the opportunity.
Although he had not even heard of JazzU, he auditioned and made it the first time.
“It’s taught me everything,” he said. “Because I’m going into performance for a living, it’s shown me everything. I owe everything to the people there.”
He said his parents sometimes go with him for practice at JazzU and at various events. They enjoy meeting the people and experiencing the music.
AuBuchon said he’s not sure where he will end up, but he’s looking for a place to “push me to my core to help me work as hard as I can. I know that pressure will help me. I just want to constantly practice to become as great as I can ever be.”
He said he’s also grateful for all the support he has received, including his family and friends. He’s thankful for Cordray, who has been “so supportive.”
“He’s helped me so much,” AuBuchon said. “I look at other band directors from other schools and I really appreciate him even more when he’s doing his work to help us. I’m really very lucky and honored to have him.”
AuBuchon said Cordray – who also plays bass – now tells him that AuBuchon has surpassed him.
“I believe in the philosophy that the student is never better than the teacher,” said AuBuchon.
He said people often tell him, “Remember us little people later when you’re performing as a musician. I don’t think there are ‘little people.’ I think everyone helps you to a point to reach that big goal. They’re all ‘big people’ and all important to me.”
He said it’s also important to remain humble and maintain a strong work ethic.
“When you perform, do your best because even if the people in the audience don’t know your mistakes, you know them. It’s more important for you to perform your best for yourself so you can know you worked hard and this is how much you’ve grown.”
