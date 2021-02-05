Auditions for ‘Godspell’ on Feb. 21

“Godspell” is the timeless tale of loyalty, love and friendship. This classic musical – with songs, dance and storytelling – is the retelling of parables of the Gospel according to St. Matthew.

During the musical, a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables through a variety of games, storytelling techniques and comedy. The show, with an eclectic blend of songs ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, brings Jesus’ life to the stage including the Last Supper and the Crucifixion. The audience experiences Jesus’ messages of love, kindness and tolerance.

“The parable and lessons are taught in both spoken and musical formats," said Chuck Gallaher, director of MAC’s theater department, who is bringing hte musical to the Mineral Area College stage this spring.

Auditions for “Godspell” are Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater. The cast includes five men and five women. Auditions consist of a cold read, one-minute prepared song with CD accompaniment (no lead vocals) and choreography. Masks are required to be worn at and during auditions.