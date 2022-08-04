Auditions Sunday for next MAFAA play

It’s an overabundance of disasters … props fall, floors collapse, doors stick. Cast members forget their lines, miss cues, mispronounce words, break character, misplace props and much more.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” is a play within a play, full of catastrophes, laughs, surprises and … things collapsing.

If this type of play interests local theater enthusiasts, then they won’t want to miss auditions at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Eight cast members – six males and two females – are needed for the play, along with six to eight people who will be the stage crew but also part of the cast.

Others who are needed include a stage manager to handle props, as well as individuals to take care of lighting and technical aspects of the play.

The set will be similar to the inside of a manor, with a door, window, staircase, chaise lounge, fireplace with mantle, and bookshelf. Most of these items will be built to fall apart.

MAFAA Theater Director Jason Carr said, “This is a fantastic, funny little show, and things are always funniest when there’s a little bit of a surprise to the audience.”

For this production, Carr is looking forward to “The Play that Goes Wrong” because it’s the kind of show in which he would have wanted to take part.

“This is not about songs and choreography, it’s a lot about timing,” he said. “It’s the kind of show that really helps to develop people as actors. The little nuances are going to make the difference between a good show and a great show.”

Carr offered advice to anyone who may be thinking of auditioning for “The Play that Goes Wrong.” He said to “come a good attitude, be ready to do cold reads, and be prepared to have fun.”

“The biggest thing about auditions is it’s hard not to be nervous,” he said, “but people have a pretty big habit of taking auditions way too seriously. If you want to be in this show, have fun. Don’t be stuffy. Let your guard down. Open up and show your fun side.”

The MAFAA Theater Department has experienced overwhelming success with its previous productions with sell-out shows. The theater department’s first production was “The Music Man” in November 2021, followed by “Midsummer Night’s Dream” in February 2022. A cast of 90 people performed “Seussical” in May, followed by the recently completed “Beauty and the Beast.” The last few productions have experienced complete sell-outs.

The productions would not be possible without the community and local businesses’ support.

“We started a sponsorship program for anyone who wanted to help in the show,” said Carr. “A handful of people reached out, including Unico Bank who was our only platinum sponsor.”

Other sponsors included the Norman Rigdon VFW Post, Flawless Esthetics Med Spa, Kory and Juli Kleppe and Kevin Ball Auto Body, gold sponsors; SomethingCool.com LLC, The Law Firm of Maynard and Joyce, and Joseph and Jacqueline Goff, silver sponsors; and Patrick and Michele King, Westmount Dental Arts, Marler Music Center, Curtis Glass, and Lindsay and Matthew Jackson, bronze sponsors.

In addition, Mendy Orr, of Farmington, worked with local businesses to create events which benefited MAFAA’s theater department. Columbia Street Mercantile created a “Beauty and the Beast” ice cream flavor, sold it during July and donated a percentage of the product’s profits. Farmington’s On Point Nutrition made two special drinks, the Beast or Belle tea, for which a percentage of these drinks’ profits were donated to the theater department. In addition, Dairy Queen of Farmington had a special evening from 5-7 p.m. when 20% of total sales were donated to the show.

Generous sponsors for “Beauty and the Beast” helped to make the production possible because expenses were bigger due costuming and the show being a Disney production. Costumes had to be rented or made from scratch.

“This was definitely the costliest show we’ve had so far,” said Carr. “The sponsors truly helped make this show a success and offset costs.”

The next production – “The Play that Goes Wrong” – will be performed Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets go on sale about a month before the performances.

Auditions for “White Christmas” are set for Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at MAC’s Fine Arts Theater. “White Christmas” will be performed Dec. 1-4.

Performances for 2023 include “Hamlet,” “Peter Pan” and “Wizard of Oz.”

Questions about this or other MAFAA productions can be emailed to Carr at mineralareata@gmail.com.