'August: Osage County' comes to the MAC stage

It’s the story of a Midwestern family that possibly resembles too much like some families in America today.
“August: Osage County” is the story of the Weston family who descends upon the family estate in Osage County, Oklahoma, where painful pasts surface and words are used as deep and painful weapons against one another.
The patriarch of the family has disappeared, leaving behind Violet, the depressed mother who comforts herself with pain pills. Their three daughters all have secrets of their own. Other family members and even the housekeeper add to the overly tense meltdown.
Although the August heat is intense, the family strife is much worse…
But there’s more to the story. The Weston family isn’t all about anger and resentment or scornful statements. They deeply love one another, even when it seems too difficult to show it.
When the cast of “August: Osage County” takes the stage Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Mineral Area College, the audience will experience a firestorm but at the same time feel compassion and deep affection.
The cast includes 13 characters: Frank Miller as Bev; Bailey Sipp as Johnna; Kathryn J. Simpson as Violet; Regina Brown-Vaughn as Mattie Faye; Caitlyn Emert as Ivy; Kevin Marler as Charlie; Kyleigh Allen as Barbra; Jonathan Turner as Bill; Maggie Newstead-Adams as Jean; Jordan Duncan as Sheriff Gilbeau; Hunter Reece as Karen; Michael Cantrell as Steve; and Jacob Henderson as Little Charles.
Simpson, who plays matriarch Violet, said her character is a “very difficult, narcissistic and the ultimate drug addict.”
It was at MAC when Simpson got her start in theater in the early '90s.
Simpson said she decided to audition for this show because it is a “clear-driven show that requires a unity and level of teamwork among the actors that is both invigorating and terrifying.”
She said the dialogue is so intense and yet delicate and specific. Violet is also the complete opposite of her in real life.
“That’s one of the spectacular things about this script,” Simpson said. “Each of these characters are all relatable. We all know someone who can relate. A perpetual optimist.”
“It certainly has a lot going on,” Simpson said. “For a community college theatre, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform.”
Simpson, of Farmington, said her three on-stage daughters – Allen, Reece and Emert – gave her the courage to try this performance.
Allen said her character, Barbra, the oldest daughter, is a Type-A personality.
“It’s either black or white for Barbra,” she said. “There is no gray. She’s very intelligent, well spoken, and she’s desperate to get out of her mother’s shadow.”
Allen said Barbra is struggling with a failed marriage and has a difficult teenager.
Allen is a returning cast member and did theatre at Farmington High School and at MAC “since she was a little kid.”
“I was basically raised here,” she said.
Allen’s father, Kevin Marler, who plays Charlie, is also in the play. He is the former theatre director from FHS.
“He’s the reason I love to act,” said Allen.
She’s now a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School at Farmington and has used her love for theatre in her own classroom. Her students have been writing plays and making movies.
Although the scheduling has been difficult, Allen said she makes time to do plays at MAC because it’s an important priority for her.
The cast has spent three hours each night at the theatre since the beginning of January.
Barbra’s teenage daughter is played by Newstead-Adams.
Emert, who plays the role of Ivy, the middle sister, has been doing theatre for five years. In the play, Ivy is the “daughter who stuck around. She looks after everybody. She’s someone who hangs in the background and she’s content with that. She’s the strong one.”
Simpson said, “Ivy is the glue. No one appreciates the glue until you start to come apart.”
Emert did high school theatre at Arcadia Valley. This is one of her favorite roles so far.
“I read it in one of my classes here at MAC and the character is so dynamic,” she said. “Ivy is amazing. I love diving down and being in someone else’s shoes. It’s perfect.”
Reece, the youngest sister, plays the role of Karen. She’s currently a theatre major with aspirations to make acting her career.
“I can relate to my character,” she said, “and I’m also the youngest of my actual family.”
But Reece said that’s about the only similarity she has with her character.
“I contrast with her in major ways,” she said, “so it’s been a process to relate to her.”
She said Karen often gets cut off by her mother and sisters. “I’m a second thought most of the time. I’m the baby of the family.”
Reece said personally she’s an overall “very enthusiastic person, but I can’t relate to Karen because her happiness is like a fake happiness. She’s very optimistic but it’s like she’s always trying to make everyone else believe and see a picture that isn’t necessarily real.”
Simpson said she feels many people in this area can relate to the real-life situations in “August: Osage County.”
“The drama that happens in this play is not remarkably different than what happens in this community or in every community.”
She said, “We want everyone to leave the theatre after the performance feeling ‘totally empowered.’”
“And those who can’t or don’t relate will leave the performance with ‘open eyes,’” said Reece.
Simpson said it has been a true privilege to act with this “phenomenal cast.”
“So much effort has gone into this play and I think it’s paying off,” she said. “I’m a better person for it. I’m not going to get weepy until Saturday night [after the final curtain call].”
Chuck Gallaher is director of “August: Osage County.” Adam Qualls and Sandra Szendrey have served as assistant director.
“August: Osage County” is rated R: Restricted and is not recommended for children due to adult language and themes.
The show begins at 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $3 for students and seniors and $7 for general admission and are available today at the MAC Bookstore or at the door before each performance.
For more information, contact MAC Theatre Director Chuck Gallaher at 573-518-2181.
Auditions for “Spring Musical: We Will Rock You” will be Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at MAC Theatre.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal