'August: Osage County' comes to the MAC stage

Simpson said, “Ivy is the glue. No one appreciates the glue until you start to come apart.”

Emert did high school theatre at Arcadia Valley. This is one of her favorite roles so far.

“I read it in one of my classes here at MAC and the character is so dynamic,” she said. “Ivy is amazing. I love diving down and being in someone else’s shoes. It’s perfect.”

Reece, the youngest sister, plays the role of Karen. She’s currently a theatre major with aspirations to make acting her career.

“I can relate to my character,” she said, “and I’m also the youngest of my actual family.”

But Reece said that’s about the only similarity she has with her character.

“I contrast with her in major ways,” she said, “so it’s been a process to relate to her.”

She said Karen often gets cut off by her mother and sisters. “I’m a second thought most of the time. I’m the baby of the family.”