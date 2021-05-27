Augusta winery investor to launch riverboat excursion in St. Charles County

The investor behind a $100 million plan to transform Augusta wine country into a national destination will start riverboat excursions at Klondike Park this fall.

Hoffmann Family of Cos., led by David Hoffmann, said its 96-foot yacht Miss Augusta will offer sightseeing tours and private events as part of its tourism overhaul of Augusta. Since late 2020, Hoffmann has acquired wineries, historic buildings and hundreds of acres of vineyards. He is planning to build a five-story hotel, 12-hole golf course and other amenities to support his vision.

St. Charles County Council on Monday approved a plan to expand and build an additional 120 feet of dock space for use at the Klondike Park boat ramp that is 3 miles east of Augusta on Highway 94. The county will maintain ownership of the dock, and the Hoffmann Family of Cos. will pay a per person fee to the county parks department for usage.

The company also is seeking to add a paddle boat and dock in Washington, Missouri, that Hoffmann Family of Cos. said would offer tours and transportation to Augusta.

Hoffmann Family, a Naples, Florida-based conglomerate, includes global executive search firm DHR International that Hoffmann founded in 1989, as well as Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate and private equity firm Osprey Capital.