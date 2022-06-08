Austin Festival returns to Potosi June 17-18

A historic festival is returning for its 33rd year. The Annual Moses Austin Heritage Festival comes to Potosi June 17-18.

Running approximately 5 to 9 p.m. on June 17, festivities pick back up 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18.

The events on June 17 include the Billy Joe Boyer Memorial Cruise-In Parade and Car Show, starting at 6 p.m. If rain occurs, then the car show will be pushed to the following day.

On June 18, events start with a parade at 11 a.m. in the downtown Potosi area. Throughout the day, music will be at the Washington County Courthouse. There will also be an area for kids with games and entertainment, cultural exhibits and displays with history, and demonstrating crafts so those in attendance can learn through living history.

Vendor applications for crafts, retails, and food vendors are still available, and have until Friday. There is limited space with electrical outlets, and 30 amp hooks can be requested for $50. Outdoor booth is based on 12 foot by 12 foot, and set up is on downtown city streets, parking areas, and limited grass. The cost to be a vendor is $25 per space needed.

Moses Austin was an American pioneer and early participant in the development of lead mines in the Lead Belt. Austin, born in Connecticut in 1761, started the lead career in Virginia before making way to Missouri. Austin became a principal stockholder and founder in the Bank of St. Louis, which failed in 1819. Austin had plans to settle down in Texas, but died in 1821 before plans could be carried out due to pneumonia. Austin’s body is buried in Potosi.

