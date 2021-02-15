Author recalls fishing with Grandpa

The inspiration to write the book came from wanting to help special needs children through an organization called Fish Tales. All of her profits from the sale of her book are donated to the organization.

Groeteke grew up in the area. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1974 and Mineral Area College in 1976.

She moved away from the area to Springfield to attend college years ago. Her mother, Shirley Maxson, brothers Roger and Douglas Stevens, and cousins still live in Farmington and Doe Run.

She married Gary in 1980. They have two sons, Ryan and Brett, and six granddaughters: Madison, Addison, Kinsley, Jaycelyn, Brilee and Ava. She is now retired from a career where she traveled the country implementing and selling healthcare software solutions.

When Groeteke’s oldest son Ryan was 15, he wanted to become involved in fishing tournaments. She drove him around the state to various tournaments. After he had completed about the sixth tournament, Ryan told his mother that she was a better fisherman than some of the men he competed against. He asked his mother to compete with him, and she declined because there were no other women in the area who fished competitively.

Groeteke thought about what her son had said and decided to try.