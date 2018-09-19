Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mary Jane, Misee Sue
Buy Now

Farmington author Mary Jane Bryan's fourth novel, "The Catch of Misee Sue," will be released later this month. She is pictured with the cover of the novel, featuring artwork produced by her granddaughter.

 Jacob Scott, Daily Journal

Less than two years after her first novel was published, Farmington native Mary Jane Bryan’s fourth literary work will be available later this month from Black Opal Books.

What sets this newest book apart from her other work, Bryan says, is the fact that the entire story seemed to simply come to her. Nothing she’s written before or since, she said, has appeared with such suddenness.

“I just woke up one morning, and there it was in my head,” she said. “The story, the characters, the names — everything.”

Titled “The Catch of Misee Sue,” Bryan’s fourth novel tells the tale of how one moment can have far-reaching consequences. The titular character, Misee Sue, makes a “miracle” catch in a high school state championship baseball game that should have secured her team’s victory.

The problem, however, is that no one actually saw her make the impossible catch and nobody believes that she did. The opposing team wins the championship and Misee is essentially shunned by her friends, family and community.

Feeling betrayed and rejected, Misee leaves town. When the truth finally comes out and the championship is overturned, it is too late for her family and friends to make things right. Misee is gone, her entire life changed by that one catch.

While the catalyst of the story takes place during a baseball game, Bryan says the book is not at all about baseball, but about the effects of that event in the life of Misee and those around her.

“It’s not a romance and it’s not a murder mystery,” Bryan said. “I was interested what genre the publisher was going to say, and they decided on ‘family saga.’”

Speaking of her process, Bryan said once an idea for a novel comes to her, it’s just a matter of putting it on paper.

“Usually, the idea for the story comes first,” she said. “I’m one of those that has a first chapter, a middle chapter and the last chapter first. Then you know what you’re going to do in between, and it’s a matter of sitting down and writing it.”

“The Catch of Misee Sue” will be released on Sept. 22 and will be available for purchase from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and more. Also of interesting note is the fact that the novel’s cover art was produced by Bryan’s own granddaughter, Elizabeth P. Jent.

Bryan’s first novel, “No Small Deceit” tells the story of a man who accepts a challenge from friends, and ends up falling in love with a woman who is “not what she seems,” as described on Bryan’s website.

Her second novel, “Errant,” published in April 2017, is a murder mystery set in Midland, Arkansas, in which a detective who saves a daughter he never knew and solves the mystery of seven missing children.

Her third novel, “Spiral,” was published in January of this year and features the same character from “Errant,” but takes place in Denver, Colorado, where Bryan herself lived for a time.

Several more of Bryan’s novels are set to be released in coming months and years, with the next, “A Morning’s Worth of Murder,” possibly being released in mid-2019.

For more information, visit Bryan’s website at maryjanenovels.wixsite.com/home, or follow Bryan on Facebook.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments