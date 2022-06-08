AV Bar-B-Que Battle returns this weekend

The Ninth Annual Arcadia Valley Bar-B-Que Battle returns Friday and Saturday to the Iron County Courthouse grounds in Ironton with a weekend filled with championship barbecuing and free musical entertainment.

Team sign-up for the St. Louis BBQ Society has already ended, but there are reportedly 30-35 teams signed up for the "battle" to compete in the following categories: chicken, pork ribs, pork, and beef brisket.

Teams will be competing for trophies and $7,500 in cash payouts for the grand and reserve champions. Along with the trophy and cash prize, the grand champion will receive a Super Bowl-sized ring and an invitation to the American Royal in Kansas City.

Then there's the music. As always, a lot of people will also be coming to the "Battle" to listen to the great bands the event brings to the stage each year.

Mark “Memphis” Earnest spoke about the groups booked to play this weekend.

"At 6 o'clock on Friday night of the AV Bar-B-Que Battle, we're going to open up the show with Hickory Smoke, a great local band that covers everything from country to rock-n-roll," Earnest said. "Just an amazing group! They'll finish up around 7:45 and then we're going to bring in Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys from out of St. Louis. This band is famous around the area. They're going to come down and rock out Ironton. I think this is their first time being in the area and it's going to be a good time."

"Now, Saturday at noon we're going to have Tony Harbison and the Old Dogs that play old country music. They're always a favorite with the locals on Saturday. Around 1:45, we're going to have Blackberry Jam. This is a good little three-piece band that takes away the norm. You'll hear anything from Motown, to some country and some rock-n-roll. We can change it up pretty much."

After Blackberry Jam's performance, music takes backseat as judging for the barbecue competition takes place, but it returns to center stage immediately after.

"We've got a band from Cape — Faultline — they're a great band with a female singer," Earnest said. "They're going to bring some good entertainment around 5:30. Then, starting around 8 o'clock, we're bringing down Super Jam from St. Louis. They are definitely an area favorite. They always bring out a good crowd and it's going to be a great time!

"The bar-b-que battle itself brings out a good crowd — people like good brisket and good ribs — but it's also important to have good entertainment that helps to draw a crowd as well. A lot of towns in our area are also having barbecue contests, but music is just an essential part of the entire process."

Vendors will be on hand selling barbecue, along with arts and crafts, T-shirts and face painting. There will also be food vendors on the grounds serving a wide array of items.

Sponsors for the event include First State Community Branch - Ironton Branch, Adams Heating & Cooling, 72 West RVs, Auto Plaza Group, Ozark Charcoal, Pam Leach and Bob Lourwood, Brockmiller Construction, Timber Charcoal Co., Stricklin Waste Disposal, Iron Mule, Loners Concrete, Arcadia Valley Community Development/ICEP, Spurs n' Furs, Spitzmiller Realty, Arcadian Academy of Music, LaRue Artesian Spring Water, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, Amsden Management (Granite House), Iron County Sheriff's Department, Fresh and Clean, Fisher Furniture, Lowe's of Farmington, The Mountain Echo, Arcadia Valley Soap Company, American Family Insurance, Strothman Livestock, Richardet Floor Covering, Shepherd Mountain Inn & Suites, Politte Ready Mix, LLC, Cedar Ridge, Victorian Sales, Elders Construction, Buckley Accounting and Financial Services, Riverbank, Green Thumb, Steve and Garrett's, Parkland Health Center and Arcadia Sporting Goods.

Schedule of Events

Friday

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Check-in for competitors.

6 p.m. Team Meeting

7 to 7:45 p.m. - Band - Hickory Smoke

8 p.m. Pork Steak Turn In

8 to 11 p.m. - Band- Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys

Saturday

Noon - Chicken Turn in

12:30 p.m. - Ribs Turn In

1 p.m. - Pork Turn In

1:30 p.m. - Brisket Turn In

Noon to 1:30 p.m. - Band - Ole Dawgs

1:45 to 3:30 p.m. - Band - Blackberry Jam

3:30 - Announce BBQ Battle Winners

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. - Band - Faultline

8:45 to 11 p.m. - Band - Super Jam

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.