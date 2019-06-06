{{featured_button_text}}

The Sixth Annual Arcadia Valley Bar-B-Que Battle returns Saturday and Sunday to the Iron County Courthouse grounds in Ironton with more competitors and free live music than ever before.

Team sign-up ended June 1. There are about 40 teams signed up for the weekend to compete in the following categories: chicken; pork ribs; pork; beef brisket and returning for a second year, Bloody Marys.

Committee member Don Barzowski noted that this year's top winners will be walking away with some pretty impressive prizes as well.

"There will be trophies and $7,500 in cash payouts for our grand and reserve champions — along with the top three winners of our pork steak contest,” he said. “Along with their trophy and cash prize, the grand champion will receive a Super Bowl-sized ring and an invitation to the American Royal in Kansas City.”

As in years past, the AV Bar-B-Que Battle is sanctioned by the St. Louis BBQ Society.

Then there's the music. As always, a lot of people will also be coming to the "Battle" to listen to the great bands the event brings to the stage each year. Memphis Arnest is in charge of booking the bands and he couldn't be more psyched about the ones appearing this weekend.

"We've got a great lineup for the AV Bar-B-Que Battle,” he said. "Friday night we've got three local bands — Rough Cut from Farmington is going to play at 6 o'clock and then we've got Two Lane Highway from Bismarck at 8, and Tungsten Groove from Perryville is going to finish us out for Friday night at 10.

"On Saturday, The Old Dawgs and Friends will be giving a great country show at noon. Bitter Sweet Fusion, a great cover band that plays the casinos ... are going to play at 1:40 p.m. Then we've got The Scandalaros after them at 5 p.m. coming down from St. Louis. They're going to give us some fusion blues and good rock.

"After them we've got Anthony Gomes at 7 o'clock. He's originally from Canada but he lives in St. Louis now. He's a good blues guy who's going to come down and put on a great show for us. At 9 we've got Tora Tora from Memphis, Tennessee, who will be closing out Saturday night. They were the first band from Memphis to have a video on MTV and they did the soundtrack for 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure.' A good rock band from the '80s and '90s. It's going to be a great lineup."

As in the past, there will be a beer garden on site, but it will be enclosed to make sure the entire event is family friendly in nature. In addition, there will be inflatables and other activities for children who attend the event with their parents.

About 50 vendors will be on hand selling arts and crafts, T-shirts, face painting, along with many other items and services. There will also be food vendors on the grounds serving a wide array of items ranging from ice cream and corn dogs to — of course — barbecue.

For more information, go to www.avbbqbattle.com

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal

