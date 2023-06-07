The 10th Annual Arcadia Valley BBQ Battle returns Friday and Saturday to the Iron County Courthouse grounds in Ironton with a weekend filled with championship barbecuing and free musical entertainment.

Team sign-up for the St. Louis BBQ Society has already ended, but there are reportedly 30-35 teams signed up for the "battle" to compete in the following categories: chicken, pork ribs, pork, and beef brisket.

Teams will be competing for trophies and $7,500 in cash payouts for the grand and reserve champions. Along with the trophy and cash prize, the grand champion will receive a Super Bowl-sized ring and an invitation to the American Royal in Kansas City.

Then there's the music. As always, a lot of people will also be coming to the "battle" to listen to the great bands the event brings to the stage each year.

"Our little festival that we started 10 years ago has produced Big Boots BBQ," said Nathan Williams, AV BBQ Battle Committee president. Big Boots has become one of the top barbecue competition teams in the state of Missouri. I think the AV BBQ Battle is a hidden gem. It's a great place to to not only live, it's a great place for people can just hang out and just get to know one another and we like to have a good time.

We like to have fun and we like to bring outside things into our little town to get people to see things that they probably wouldn't see. I think we do a really good job of bringing in bands that people have never heard of. We expose them to different bands than the ones they see every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday everywhere else.

Williams is especially excited about the band Otis, which will be headlining both nights at the "battle."

"They've got a huge following," he said. "It's one of Billy Gibbons' (ZZ Top) favorite young bands. They're going to be the opening act for The Marshall Tucker Band in October. Otis has opened up for Blackberry Smoke, the Allman Betts Band, Blackstone Cherry and Wet Willie. They were the house band for the Big House Museum, which is the Allman Brothers museum down in Macon, Georgia. We just completely lucked out getting them because they're hitting on all cylinders right now."

On Friday, we also have a local band, Hickory Smoke, which a lot of the people in the area are familiar with. I believe his is their third time playing the 'battle.' On Saturday, we have Fault Line. This will be their fourth time at the 'battle.' They're from the Cape Girardeau area and play 70s, 80s and 90s dance hits. People like to come and see them. They're a really good band. Then we have the Broseph Trucker Band, which is made up of some local musicians, including Greg Gill from Ironton. I think this is the best lineup of musicians we have ever had on both nights."

Williams added that vendors will be on hand selling barbecue and other favorites, along with arts and crafts, T-shirts and face painting.

Sponsors for the event include S&S Activewear; Adams Heating & Cooling; Pettus Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram of Farmington; Fireplace and Outdoor Living Supply by Victorian Sales; Timber Charcoal Co.; Brockmiller Construction; Show Me Shaved Ice; Iron Mule Pizza • Pub • Grill; Strickin Waste; Sam's Service Center, First State Community Bank, Ironton Branch; Loners Concrete; Arcadia Valley Community Development/ICEP; Brad Wooten Auto Body; Arcadian Academy of Music; LaRue Artesian Spring Water; Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan; Granite House, RCF LLC; Kitchell Accounting and Tax Service LLC; Fresh and Clean; Fisher Furniture; Lowe's of Farmington; The Mountain Echo; Sherie Hitchcock; Baylee Jo's BBQ; American Family Insurance; Fronabarger Concreters; Gifford Lumber Co. Richardet Floor Covering; Politte Ready Mix, LLC; Buck Realty; Punkins Twisted B&B; Network for Good; Arcadia Sporting Goods; and Reeves Lumber & Hardware.

Schedule of Events

Friday

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check-in for competitors.

6 p.m. Team Meeting

7 to 8:30 p.m. - Band - Hickory Smoke

8 p.m. Pork Steak Turn In

9 to 11 p.m. – Otis

Saturday

Noon Chicken Turn In

12:30 p.m. Ribs Turn In

1 p.m. Pork Turn In

1:30 p.m. Briket Turn In

5:30 to 7 p.m. Fault Line

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Broseph Trucker Band

9:30 to 11 p.m. Otis