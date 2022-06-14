AV hosts community picnic, chalk fest Saturday

A partnership between Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site will bring a community picnic to the Valley on Saturday.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic site, the Arcadia Valley Community Picnic & Chalk Fest event is a fundraiser for the Fourth of July Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce fireworks display that will be held at the Battle of Pilot Knob site.

While there is no charge to get into the picnic, the fundraising part of the picnic comes from the food that will be available. Another event during the picnic is a class where participants will be creating a diorama for fairytales, and, like the food, the proceeds for that will be going to the fireworks.

During the day, there will be historically-accurate games from the Civil War, including a hoops and stick toss that children can experience. The state park employees will also be hosting a horseshoes and bags tournament.

Other activities throughout the day include face-painting, music, a castle building contest and a chalk art festival.

For the chalk festival, artists of various ages and abilities will be able to showcase art in a 10x10 square on the secondary parking lot. Bryan Bethel with the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site said spectators will be able to watch the artists draw, and see the process from start to finish.

Bethel said while the chalk event has been a commonplace in the Valley, the organizers wanted to broaden the event in hopes to draw a more diverse crowd of people to the event, combining the chalk festival and the picnic.

The theater guild will also be putting on an abbreviated rendition of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Bethel said while this is the first event to help fund the fireworks display, there are already plans in motion for the next event, Winterfest. The goal is to have an event in both February and June of the year in order to help fund the annual fireworks display.

The Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site asks those attending to park in the grassy area between the museum and the playground as the parking lots are going to be used to hold the stage for the plays and the chalk festival.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

