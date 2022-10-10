AV Mountain Music Festival returns this weekend

The fall edition of the Arcadia Valley Mountain Music Festival is this weekend and guests will be able to enjoy music from area musicians while also be able to enjoy the longest-running parade in the state of Missouri.

With activities centered around the Iron County Courthouse Square, visitors will be treated to different musicians, competitions, and more Friday and Saturday

On Friday, the festival starts at 5 p.m. with Pickin' on the Square at the gazebo and around the courthouse. Anyone is welcome to come up to the microphone to perform, and musicians from miles away often come to perform on banjos, harmonicas, dobros, basses, fiddles, and guitars.

At 6:30 p.m. Five Ton Faces perform. Comprised of guitar and vocals Nash Hamilton, Bailey McClendon on drums and vocal, Nick Jude on bass and vocals, John Shields on keys and vocals, and Will Cheatham on the lead guitar, the band is originally from Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2015 with two members, the band quickly added the full line-up, and plays multiple genres. Hamilton is the grandson of George Hamilton IV.

Festivities kick off of at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the Arcadia Valley High School Fall Festival Parade, celebrating the parade’s 96th anniversary.

Following the parade, at 11 a.m. at the gazebo is the Arcadia Valley Mountain Music Festival “Fiddle Contest” with George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass. There are two categories, 17 and under and 18 and older, and the top five in both categories will take home prizes while the highest placing contestant will also receive a grand champion trophy. All contestants will play three types of music, including a hoedown, a waltz, and a song of their choice, but cannot play Orange Blossom Special, Black Mountain Rag, and Mocking Bird.

George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass was founded in 1978 and blends the bluegrass roots with traditional Irish and Louisiana Cajun music. Guests can hear more than just bluegrass-theme music though, as the group occasionally plays traditional country and gospel music. Members include namesake George Portz, Ranger Dave Montgomery, David Dalton, Zach Hardesty, Kathie Pohlman, and special guest singer Brenda Cook.

There is no cost to enter the competition. For more information, contact Portz either by phone at 618-632-1384, or by email at georgeportz1@gmail.com.

At 1:30 p.m., the Punches take the stage at the gazebo with bluegrass gospel music. The family band originates from the foothills of the Ozark Mountains and have been performing nationwide at various events since 2009, and has even been featured on Great American Gospel.

The family band consist of husband and wife Bruce Punches and Bobette Punches, along with children Owen Punches, twins Emily Punches and Brooke Punches, and Graham Punches. The parents currently reside in Fredericktown, and have been involved in music since childhood.

At 3:30 p.m., Dixie Union takes over the gazebo with a blend of traditional and innovative bluegrass, gospel, blues, ballads, crossover country, and even the occasional polka song. Dixie union was formed in 1998, and have since performed at different venues for bluegrass festival, benefits, fairs, church events, and more. The band has been designated as “Legends” band by the Missouri State Fair, and has produced five CDs, one of which has been featured in the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) newsletter.

The band is comprised of Dave Richardson on mandolin, tenor harmony, and lead vocals; Carol Richardson on rhythm guitar and lead vocals; John Francis on banjo, lead vocals, and baritone and bass harmonies; lastly Peter Price is on the upright bass and baritone harmony.

The final band to perform is the Baker Family at 5:30 p.m. Originating from south-central Missouri, the group performs around the United States at bluegrass events and have been seen on multiple stages including America’s Got Talent’s season 12. The band has received many accolades from SPBGMA.

Comprised of mainly younger people, the band features Trustin Baker on the fiddle, banjo, lead vocals and harmonies; Carina Baker on the mandolin, lead vocals, harmonies, and jig dancer; Elijah Baker on guitar and upright bass; and mother Carrie Baker on upright bass and guitar.

More information about the Mountain Music Festival can be found online at mountainmusicfestival.net.

Sponsors for the Pickin’ on the Square and Arcadia Valley Mountain Music Festival include The Arcadian Academy of Music, Great Southern Bank, Baptists Homes, First State Community Bank, Iron County Medical Center, McDonald’s, The Mountain Echo, American Family Insurance, Brad Wooten Auto Body, Black River Electric Cooperative, Bryson Funeral Home, Fort Davidson Hotel, Green Thumb Plants, Iron Dogz, Kitchell Accounting & Tax Services LLC., Missouri Highlands Health Care, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, The Iron Mule, and Valley Chiropractic Center.