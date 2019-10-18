The Fall Arcadia Valley Mountain Music Festival returns this weekend for three days of free bluegrass, country and gospel music held on the grounds of the historic Iron County Courthouse.
The festival began Friday night and continuing through Sunday afternoon, featuring a number of artisans, crafters and food vendors; special areas for “Pickers" and an Iron County 4-H Dog Show, as well as a family activity area.
The event is described by planners as "an old fashioned 'homegrown' celebration that is rarely found these days."
Each year the fall edition of the festival is held the same weekend as the annual Arcadia Valley Fall Festival Parade which, at 93 years, is the longest running parade in the state of Missouri. The floats are built by parents and students in a competition that starts early in the school year and focuses on fundraisers to earn money for the floats and a talent competition held immediately before the crowning of the fall festival queen on Saturday night.
Featured musicians performing this weekend include River Bend Bluegrass, George Portz & Friends of Bluegrass, The Claddagh Irish Dancers, Mound City Slickers, The Dave Black Band and The Punches.
Also appearing at this weekend's festival is the Ozark Spirit Cloggers and the Arcadia Valley Pickers.
This year's sponsors include Platinum Level – The Arcadian Academy of Music and Great Southern Bank; Gold Level – Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan, Missouri Highlands Health Care, Missouri Arts Council, The Mountain Echo, Shepherd Mountain Inn, and the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce.
For more information go to www.mountainmusicfestival.net
