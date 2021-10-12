AV offers Mountain music festival and parade this weekend

Bruce and Bobette currently reside in Fredericktown. Bobette was raised in a musical family of seven kids, while Bruce grew up an only child and started playing at the age of 13. When they met, it seemed to be a natural fit and the rest is history.

Their son, Owen plays a Gibson RB-250 banjo. He also is a valuable part of the vocal blend of the family, holding down a few lead parts but mostly singing the bass line in the quartets. Emily (one of the twins) started playing fiddle at age 7. Emily has developed a rich voice and a sweet demeanor on stage and carries many of the high tenor parts in trios and quartets. She also sings much of the lead with the group. The other half of the duo is Brooke. Brooke also started on the fiddle at age 7. In fact, some of the early Great American Gospel videos have Brooke on the fiddle before she moved to the Dobro.

Don Joy is a singer and songwriter of traditional country music and started writing at the age 17. Don began singing at age 10. As he grew older, he began singing in various bars and clubs. A lifetime of music has taken him to such places as, Las Vegas MGM; USA World Show Case; Ellis Island Casino; Marina Towers; Country Jubilee and various Opry Shows and venues. He has recorded 15 albums and they have nine duet albums.