Azalea Festival cancelled

The Fredericktown Azalea Board has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Azalea Festival, usually held in Fredericktown in May, due to COVID-19.
This will be the first time in 58 years the festival has had to cancel.
"Our goal is to make Azalea weekend the most fun, relaxed and enjoyable weekend of the year for Madison County and with the recent events causing more and more disruption to our daily routines, that just doesn't seem possible this year," Azalea Board President, J.C. Shetley said.
Shetley has dedicated more than 30 years to serving the Azalea Board and can not recall a time when the entire event was postponed or canceled.
Azalea Board Treasurer Jamie Sherrill said when making the final call, it came down to the health and safety of the public.
"We decided to cancel because we were afraid people wouldn't be able to practice the required social distancing with the limited amount of space that we have to work with," Sherrill said. "We know everyone looks forward to the festival, and we enjoy doing what we do, but the community's safety comes first. So it was an easy decision, but that doesn't mean that we like it."
Sherrill said it is very possible she has not missed a single festival other than this one since she was born.
"With my dad being a board member for as long as I can remember and then joining the board 17 years ago, I spend a lot of time at the festival," Sherrill said. "I was upset at first, but I know it's what we had to do to help protect everyone."
Craft and food vendors with questions can contact Irene Settle at 573-561-4667 for crafts or Kim Schrum-Baldwin at 573-944-2237 for food vendors.
For more information on the Fredericktown Azalea Festival find them on Facebook @FredericktownAzaelaFestival.
