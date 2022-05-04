Azalea Festival 'rocks' its 60th this weekend

The 2022 Azalea Festival is this weekend in Fredericktown and the theme is "Rockin 60th."

The festival will kick off Thursday with the Prince and Princess Pageant at 7 p.m. at Fredericktown High School and will run through Sunday evening with numerous activities, events and vendors.

This year's craft vendors will consist of items such as wood crafts, embroidery, face painting, sand art, salsa, candles, wood carvings, jewelry, honey, plants, and fudge.

Friday night events will start with the opening of the carnival at 4 p.m. and end with DJ/Karaoke by Ambiance Unlimited from 5 to 9 p.m. at the stage. The coronation of the Azalea Festival Queen will be at 7 p.m. at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Auditorium.

There will also be a Garden Tractors and UTV/SxS Pull sponsored by Midwest Sports Center at 6 p.m. at the pulling track.

The annual pancake breakfast, from 6:30 to 10 a.m., at the United Methodist Church will kick off Saturday's festivities. The rest of the day will be filled with the Azalea fun run, golf tournament, arts and crafts, car show, diaper derby, pet show, tractor pulls, live music throughout the day and of course the food and the carnival.

New this year is Ventriloquist Kevin Homer who will take the main stage at noon and 2 p.m.

Three bands will take the stage Saturday with Greenville Rocking Bears at 10:30 a.m., Bobby Spain at 1 p.m., and CJ Ryder and the Past Masters playing the golden oldies at 4 p.m.

Sunday will begin with a church service led by Pastor Raymond Michael at 8 a.m., at the Azalea Park Pavilion. Arts and crafts will be open from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. There will be music by Shannon Cox, Eric Thompson, and Jenny Revelle at 4 p.m at the stage.

The Azalea Festival Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Marshall Street and West Marvin. The route then heads east on West Marvin to South Main Street continuing north to the court square. After a three-quarters turn around the courthouse, the parade will continue on to West Main Street until making a left on South Wood and then a right on West College finishing at the National Guard Armory.

Throughout the weekend food vendors will be there to keep away the hunger as they serve up barbecue, funnel cakes, kettle corn, ice cream, root beer and more. The hardest decision will be what to try first.

