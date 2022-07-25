Baby Boomer Concert: Behind-the-scenes with Jason Loughary

“We really are a family.”

That’s what Desloge resident Jason Loughary says about musicians in the Baby Boomer Concert Series.

He’ll be emceeing the 2022 Baby Boomer concerts on Aug. 5-6 for the eighth time. He was invited to fill in for host Rick Giles when he was sick one year. The pair co-hosted the event the next two years. He’s now been working solo as emcee of the shows since then.

Loughary said the Baby Boomer musicians are one big family.

“We might have different views on life, come from completely different backgrounds, but we love coming together to make music,” he said. “That’s one of the best attributes about Dr. Kevin White: he brings us all together.”

He added that everyone in the show is a good friend because “they’re all tremendous people.” When they see each other out and about, they talk to each other because there is a special bond between them.

As for the audience, Loughary jokingly said, “Those cats are crazy, especially the ones that do some tailgating before the Saturday-night show. It’s so cool how they support us!”

One year while on vacation at a restaurant in St. Louis, a group of Baby Boomer fans recognized Loughary and ran over to talk and took photos with him.

“The Baby Boomer fans are always so nice,” he said.

For each year’s concert series, Loughary doesn’t receive the completed script from White until usually the day before so he just rolls with it. The pair exchange a few emails and then talk a couple times during the Thursday rehearsal.

“Kevin is really funny so it’s an easy read,” he said. “Sometimes I try to think of funny things I can say when I introduce the cast members, but most of it is just spur of the moment.”

Loughary said he gets nervous before he takes the stage “but in a good way.”

“I’ve always liked attention for some reason,” he said, “but if I were singing or playing an instrument, I’d be a nervous wreck. If I misspeak, I just make a funny face and pretend it’s part of the show.”

Loughary said his job is the easiest job in the show.

“The other folks work so hard to make the music sound as much like the original that I feel I have the easiest job of all,” he said.

After each musician and song introduction, Loughary runs off stage and adjusts his notes for the next song. Then he enjoys the music until it’s time to return.

“I’m a radio guy, so we can’t have ‘dead air’ so I try to keep things moving as quickly as possible,” he said.

Loughary continued with his usual humor: “After I introduce the medley, I go home, feed the dog and change laundry. I usually return around the third-to-last song to tell everyone good night.”

He said he has a hard time winding down afterward because of the high energy during the shows.

Loughary enjoys the different themes of the shows. Even though he couldn’t remember the theme, he recalls one particular show when he was trying to sell his house the same year. So he made several funny references to that while hosting the show.

As for his own musical talent, Loughary prefers giving the introductions and mixing in humor throughout the shows. Although he was in choir in high school and played bass in a rock band when he was younger, he hasn’t picked up a guitar in years.

“One time at a high school basketball game a couple of years ago, the MP3 player wasn’t working so I sang the National Anthem,” he said. “Otherwise, I keep my singing to church and the shower.”

When Loughary isn’t emceeing a Baby Boomers concert or another local event, he works as a digital media instructor at UniTec Career Center in Bonne Terre. He and wife Kala have three kids: son Jonas, 11, James, 9, and Lucy, 6.

Don’t miss Loughary’s humor and enthusiasm when he emcees the 20th edition of The Baby Boomer Concert Series on Aug. 5-6 at the Farmington Centene Center. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in-person or call the Farmington Civic Center at 573-756-0900.