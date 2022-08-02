Baby Boomer Concerts Friday, Saturday

It’s that time of year for an extraordinary tradition. it’s Baby Boomer concert time.

The 2022 Baby Boomer Reunion Concert series takes place Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The much-anticipated, sold-out concerts have become an annual summer tradition.

There’s good news for the 2022 concerts: tickets are still available.

Farmington Civic Center Office Manager Martha Boren said as of Monday there are still good seats available for Friday evening’s show, but tickets are limited for the Saturday matinee and evening shows.

This year’s Baby Boomer Reunion Concert theme – “The 20th Anniversary Spectacular” – was created to celebrate the concert series’ success.

“We wanted to celebrate that unique and successful history as well as give our great audience a gift of fun, community pride and outstanding music performances,” said Dr. Kevin White, director and creator of the show.

Throughout the concert, the detail to the sound and presentation of the music is given all-star treatment as the musicians quickly transition in and out of different combinations on each song.

“One of the attractions that comes with the tradition of this unique concert is to incorporate a wide variety of musical styles into the foundation of the show,” said White. “It could literally be any style of music or artist from American popular music during the 30-year Baby Boomer history.”

He said “great care and time have been asserted into recreating and performing each song in the same manner that the original artist would have performed it when first released.”

The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert started 20 years ago in August 2003 as the inaugural production for the opening of the Farmington Centene Center.

According to White, this concert was a “gift to the community” and has grown from one show that was one-third of the way full to three annual sold-out performances since that first day.

Although White won’t reveal song titles before the concert because he prefers for the audience to be surprised from song to song during the concerts, he shared that he chose one song representing each previous Baby Boomer concert. So that’s 19 songs which have been previously performed as part of the concerts.

The 2022 concerts will showcase 24 vocalists, one vocal trio, one vocal duo, the band and a special song which will get a feature number each year, for a total of 28 songs. This means 10 of the previous Baby Boomer concerts will have one song to represent them and nine of the concerts will have two songs which is a total of 28.

White sent a list of every song performed at the 19 previous Baby Boomer concerts to all of the featured vocalists. They chose three songs to perform at this year’s show. From those choices, White was able to ensure each concert will be represented at this year’s concerts and each vocalist will sing one of their selections.

“It should be said every song in all of the shows comes from the Baby Boomer 30-year period of 1955 (the first year of the pop charts) through 1984,” said White. “They can be of any musical style as long as they fall under the large umbrella of popular music.”

Each year, a fun theme is selected so all songs chosen have something in common besides the 30-year period. Examples include “One-Hit Wonders,” where all the songs on that show were well-known hits but were the only hits by a particular band or artist of their entire career; “Color My World,” where all songs had to have color in their title; and “The Ayes Have It,” with every song chosen had the pronoun “I” to begin its title.

White offered a few hints for the 2022 concerts.

“There are two songs in this year’s show that came from the ‘What’s in a Name’ year (each song title had to contain a personal name),” he said. “One of those songs is by Fleetwood Mac and the other is by Tom Jones (additional hint … they are both one-word titles).”

From the 2011 concert series, the “Love Is in the Air” concert had each song title to contain the word “love.”

“We are going to recreate a very famous song by Queen,” he said.

From the “Lights, Camera, Action!” concert, they have two songs which the title is also the name of the hit movie from which they came.

But White said, “I don’t want to spoil all the fun so I will stop there.”

White’s Baby Boomer Concert Series preparation for the next year actually begins about three weeks after the current year’s series concludes. The show is always the first full weekend in August, so he begins planning for next year’s show about three weeks after that in September.

“I have a lot of things checked off of this year’s ‘to-do’ list with the most major, transcribing all of the music from the original recordings, arranging it and sending it out to all of the musicians,” he said. “This was completed on July 11 after working on it since about February.”

In the final few weeks before the show, White writes the script and prepares the giant media screen which accents the entire concert throughout the show.

“It’s still very hectic as Aug. 5 draws near,” he said.

As for the number of hours it takes to complete the annual Baby Boomer concerts, White said the amount of time easily falls into the 1,500 to 2,000 hours category. Based on the higher number, that equals to a little more than 83 days a year.

All White asks in return for his efforts is for people to buy tickets to see the show. In fact, ticket prices are the exact price they were 10 years ago: $12 for reserved seats.

“You literally will not believe your eyes – more so, your ears – as these 50 great musicians from all sorts of musical categories and backgrounds come together for one rehearsal and three performances the first weekend of every August,” he said.

White continued, “Every song, no matter what the style or year is recreated as close as possible to the original recording the week it was released and hopefully just like that artist or band who was performing it in concert those many years ago.”

He gave random examples of this, including the Carpenters’ “Close to You,” Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love,” and Motown with Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” followed by Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and Jerry Lee Lewis’s “Great Balls of Fire.”

“None of these songs were ever cover tunes,” said White, “but were performed as the original with all of the bells and whistles.”

He promised this year’s show will “outshine all others in pace, production and pure entertainment.”

For this year’s Baby Boomer concerts, performers include Scottye Adkins, Kurt Bauche, Kyle Bauche, Eric Bennett, Stormy Bennett, Kris Berg, Alan Berry, Doug Berry, Marilyn Berry, Steve Berry, Lisa Brown, Victoria Chandler, Chelsea Collins, Clay Copeland, Sarah Duckett, Kathryn Gerhard, Joseph Gilgour, Greg Gill, Dennis Gillam, Brad Glore, Michael Goldsmith, Jeanie Griffin, Phil Hoffman, Chris Howard, Brian Kinder, Emma LaChance, Hayden LaChance, Lindy LaChance, John Lodholz, Jason Loughary, Colleen Mitchell, Alayna Momot, Bob Monks, PD Murdick, Camille Nations, Kevin Pearce, Beth Pope, Wayne Pope, Dan Schunks, Austin Sikes, Cory Thomure, Beth Tripp, Allison Underwood, Shane Verges, Eric Wade, Kevin White, Rheannon White and Kathy Wigger.

Tickets go on sale each year in July. The first three hours of the first day of ticket sales – from 8 to 11 a.m. – are devoted only to those who purchase tickets in-person at the Centene Center. After 11 a.m., people can purchase their tickets by phone by calling 573-756-0900. Tickets are reserved and cost $12 each.

“This year’s show promises to be something talked about for quite a while in our area, so do not miss out on the most fun, entertaining community bash of the year,” said White.

Watch for upcoming features this week on Dr. Joe Gilgour, co-emcee of the Baby Boomer Concert Series, and performers who will take part in this weekend’s shows.