Baby Boomer Reunion Concert returning August 6-7; tickets on sale Thursday at civic center

The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert returns to the Centene Center stage in Farmington for its 19th year Aug. 6-7.
The performances begin at 7 p.m. both evenings, along with a Saturday afternoon matinée at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and go on sale for all three shows beginning Thursday at the Farmington Civic Center.
The first three hours of ticket sales, from 8-11 a.m., are reserved exclusively for those who come in person to the civic center lobby to purchase their tickets. After 11 a.m. and continuing through Aug. 7, tickets can be purchased at the civic center help desk or ordered by phone at 573-756-0900.
The concert came into existence 18 years ago, in August 2003, as the inaugural production for the opening of the Centene Center and was created as a "gift to the community." Over the years it has grown from one show performed before 250 audience members, to today's three annual sold-out productions performed before an audience of 2,200.
The theme for this year's performance, "The Battle of the Sexes!," is based on a well-known phrase that is analogous to the often contentious relationship experienced between men and women. To fit the theme, each song must have a word in its title that denotes either the male or female gender.
At the same time, none of the tunes may contain a personal name or word that could represent either sex, such as "doctor." The song must also follow the tradition of having been released sometime between the years 1955 and 1984 — the first year of the pop charts.
The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert incorporates a wide variety of musical styles. This year's lineup is no exception as the song genres featured will range from pop to country; from soul to movie and TV themes; from Elvis Presley to Kansas; from Waylon Jennings to Heart; from Connie Francis to Elton John and from The Carpenters to ZZ Top. All songs will be recreated on stage in the same manner that they would have been performed when first released.
As always, the production will feature 50 musicians representing various styles and coming from a variety of backgrounds who come together for one weekend each year to recreate the greatest popular music ever recorded.
The live concert experience brings back wonderful memories of melodies from the 30-year Baby Boomer era. All of the performers in the production have local ties to the region, either living her now or having grown up in the area.
Throughout the concert, the detail to the sound and presentation of the music is given the all-star treatment as musicians perform in different combinations on each and every song.