Baby Boomers Concert: Meet Phil Hoffman

KISS, Quiet Riot, Twisted Sister. Those bands caught the attention of 6-year-old Phil Hoffman. At that young age, he already knew he wanted to be in a band and play music just like that.

He decided to play the guitar but quickly realized nearly every other musician he knew was also an aspiring guitarist.

“So, I decided to play bass because no one was looking for a guitarist, but nearly everyone was looking for a bassist,” he said.

Hoffman’s decision to play bass proved to be beneficial because he’s been a working bassist nearly nonstop since 1990.

“The bassist that was – and still is – my primary influence is Steve Harris of Iron Maiden,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman, of Park Hills, grew up in rural Washington County and attended Valley R-6 of Caledonia. He played trumpet in middle school band which taught him how to read treble clef music. He later taught himself how to read bass clef music so he could further advance as a bassist.

He took bass lessons for less than a year in 1984 to 1985. Afterward, he learned how to play along to recordings and all his favorite songs. He never took any formal lessons for guitar. He learned the instrument simply by playing bass in bands and watching the guitarists. He’d watch the musicians, maybe ask questions, then go home and try playing those songs on the guitar.

After doing this for a few years, Hoffman said he was a “mediocre guitarist at best.”

“It wasn’t until I joined Dr. (Kevin) White’s classic rock ensemble ‘Heritage’ that I really advanced as a guitarist,” said Hoffman. “He didn’t need a bassist, but he did need a guitarist.”

White continuously challenged Hoffman in both the Heritage and Baby Boomer shows.

“This led to me becoming more and more proficient on guitar,” said Hoffman.

He plays electric bass, upright bass, steel string acoustic guitar, classical guitar and electric guitar.

He’s been working as a professional or semi-professional musician for more than 30 years. He played in a few teenage garage bands until around 1988. Playing in these garage bands was a form of networking, and these connections eventually led to the formation of Triple XXX in 1990.

With Triple XXX, Hoffman played all the St. Louis clubs and toured the Midwest from 1991 to 1993 with stops including Minneapolis; Denver; Casper, Wy.; and Killeen, Texas. After another Midwestern tour in 1993, the band took a break on a temporary hiatus.

Hoffman joined the US Army in 1995. He auditioned for and won a special-duty assignment in 1997 to play bass for a Army music unit called The USAREUR Band & Chorus, located in Schwetzingen, Germany. In addition to playing at various military functions, the group also played town festivals all around Germany.

“It was a really great experience,” said Hoffman. “I played for that unit for two years, after which I left the military.”

After the military, he moved back to St. Francois County where he’s been since then.

From 1999 to present, Hoffman has played bass for Triple XXX, Pantheon Pros, Joker, Milestones, Crossroads, Ear Candy, and the annual History of Country Music show. During this same period, he’s also played acoustic and/or electric guitar for Hawgstomp, Mofo Jones, 80 Proof Outlaws, Sidetracked, The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert, and various MAC ensembles and musicals. In addition, he plays classical guitar at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish, and he occasionally plays solo classical guitar for weddings and other special events.

Hoffman attended MAC from 2001 to 2003. Although he wasn’t a music major, he played electric guitar in White’s classic rock ensemble called Heritage, later renamed Studio Music. Around that time is when White created the first Baby Boomer show. When he asked Hoffman if he wanted to take part in it, Hoffman obviously said yes.

He’s now been part of every single Baby Boomer concert since the first show. That’s 19 years’ worth of Baby Boomer concerts, and he’s loved playing in every one of them.

“While there are always some stand-out songs that I enjoy playing, it’s the overall experience of the show that I enjoy the most,” he said. “Working with some really outstanding musicians, getting to play music that I otherwise probably wouldn’t get to play, the level of professionalism among the performers, and the family-like feeling of the whole event make it one of my favorite musical experiences of each year.”

Since he’s been performing in Baby Boomer concerts for so long, Hoffman has gotten to know each of the performers.

“Each year is like a family reunion,” he said. “Seriously, it’s like a get-together of siblings and cousins. Each show we do together is a memorable experience.”

Hoffman said he generally gets about three to four weeks to prepare for Baby Boomers.

As for the Baby Boomer audience, Hoffman said they are “always appreciative and supportive” of what the musicians do. He’s seen people of all ages in the audience.

“They’re all there to enjoy some great music from local musicians,” he said.

When Hoffman isn’t playing music, he’s staff accountant and IT coordinator at Crouch, Farley & Heuring, PC, where he’s worked for the last 16 years.

Hoffman said each year the performers are introduced to the audience during the show. When he’s introduced, the emcee usually tells the audience Hoffman is an accountant at Crouch, Farley & Heuring.

One particular year, an audience member heard Hoffman’s introduction and apparently found it difficult to believe that “the very conservative John Crouch would hire that long-haired guitarist.”

The following Monday the man showed up at the office and asked to meet Hoffman.

“I think he needed to see it for himself,” said Hoffman. “We all had a good laugh about it.”

This weekend is the 2022 Baby Boomer Reunion Concert series’ “The 20th Anniversary Spectacular.” The shows take place Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Call the Farmington Civic Center at 573-756-0900 for ticket information.