Baby Boomers concert tickets on sale Oct. 1

“Our instrumentalists do not have their music yet,” said Berry. “Once Kevin assigns the songs, he will write the arrangements.”

She said it’s very exciting that the performance will finally happen in November.

The Baby Boomers Reunion group consists of alumni of Mineral Area College who are vocalists and instrumentalists.

The first Baby Boomers concert was in 2003.

Although Berry was not in that show, her husband Alan was. She has been in the concerts since 2004.

Each year White creates a theme for the concert. The first was Chicago songs. In 2004, it was The Beatles. In 2005, it was the ABC concert where the performers sang songs whose groups started with letters through the alphabet in order. Other past themes include Always a Bridesmaid, Never a Bride which was the only time White featured No. 2 songs; 1969; Love, which included songs with that word in the title; and even one year where all songs had an “I” in the title.

Berry said the ABC concert was such a huge hit that he did it again with different songs. He also insists on usually including only No. 1 songs.

As a result, Berry said, “The audience knows each song we sing and they love it.”